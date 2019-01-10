40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares rose 71 percent to $20.43 after gaining 83.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares jumped 54 percent to $5.05 after the company disclosed that its Indoor Positioning Analytics Sensor 4000SE has been selected to be used related to 'Smart School' safety network solution.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 44.4 percent to $0.2338 after the company received a United States Department of Defense order for its ICE COLD-PCR technology in mutation testing.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) gained 35.9 percent to $1.08 after reporting a $6 million common share buyback program.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares gained 25 percent to $4.11.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 19.2 percent to $0.51 after the company announced it will move forward with the operational plan outlined in Nov 29, 2018 press release.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 18.4 percent to $5.34 after the company announced it expects to see Q4 sales above estimates.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares climbed 17.9 percent to $8.90.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 16 percent to $6.63 after surging 30 percent on Wednesday.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) surged 13.6 percent to $10.34 after the company disclosed that the EMA has granted Orphan Drug designation for the company’s CPI-613 for treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) rose 11.8 percent to $8.50.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVB) climbed 11.8 percent to $3.69.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) gained 11.6 percent to $4.05 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 8 percent to $13.24 after the company reported upbeat profit for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for 2019.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 8 percent to $16.73.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) gained 8 percent to $24.50 following strong Q1 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 6.7 percent to $16.04 after gaining 8.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 6.5 percent to $3.11 after reporting order for its SDE solution from one of the largest insurance companies in Israel.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) rose 5.5 percent to $3.0500. Volt Information Sciences posted a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $264.81 million.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) tumbled 30 percent to $0.2440 after the company priced a 13.33 million share offering at $0.225 per share.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares dropped 24.6 percent to $39.40.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) fell 18.5 percent to $25.85. Macy's reported 0.7-percent comps for the November-December period, marking the second consecutive year of positive performance for the holiday period. Macy's lowered its FY18 comp guidance for owned and licensed stores, and also adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $4.10-$4.30 to $3.95-$4, while analysts on average estimate EPS of $4.23.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares dipped 17.6 percent to $8.10 after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to 'Underperform', citing concerns that fundamentals are 'deteriorating further.'
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 15.3 percent to $3.55. miRagen highlighted new clinical data in patients with 3 different types of blood cancers treated with cobomarsen.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 14.8 percent to $18.65.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares declined 12.7 percent to $2.5849.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) dropped 11.7 percent to $6.67. Book retailer Barnes & Noble reported 4-percent comps for the period between Black Friday and New Year's Day, and 1.3-percent comps for the nine-week holiday period ending Dec. 29. The company said the comps were the best in several years, and said the numbers were achieved on the back of its new advertising campaign, improved website and an in-store pickup initiative for online purchases.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares dipped 11.1 percent to $14.50.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares fell 11 percent to $2.98.
- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) dropped 10 percent to $3.1065.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) dropped 10.1 percent to $7.52 following Q2 earnings.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares declined 9.6 percent to $19.90.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares dropped 9.6 percent to $2.2160.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 8.9 percent to $6.88 after dropping 14.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 8.8 percent to $17.51 after reporting a 0.2 percent decline in its December same store sales.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 7.8 percent to $79.86 after Amazon announced a competing product called DocumentDB.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) dipped 7.7 percent to $30.83 after the company said it expects 2018 EPS to range from $4.40 to $4.60 while analysts expected $4.62.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $9.26.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 7.2 percent to $64.89 after reporting a 1.2 percent gain in holiday same-store sales.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 6.1 percent to $26.50 after the company reported flat same-store sales for December.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.