Nvidia's Huang Dismisses Rival AMD's Latest Graphics Card As 'Underwhelming'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Nvidia's Huang Dismisses Rival AMD's Latest Graphics Card As 'Underwhelming'
Amid the din of 2019 Consumer Electronics Show presentations, a comment by NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s outspoken CEO Jensen Huang disparaging the Radeon VII graphics card unveiled Wednesday by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has created a stir.

For the uninitiated, AMD launched its latest high-end graphics card, with its first 7nm graphics chip, at CES in Las Vegas; it's a competitor to rival Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080.

Source: AMD

Radeon VII, priced at $700, is based on second-generation Vega architecture, which gives 25-percent more performance at the same power relative to previous Vega graphics.

One person was clearly unimpressed by the tall claims made about AMD's new graphics card.

"It's underwhelming," Nvidia's Huang told PCWorld.

"The performance is lousy and there's nothing new. no ray tracing, no AI. It's 7nm with HBM memory that barely keeps up with a 2080. And if we turn on DLSS we'll crush it. And if we turn on ray tracing we'll crush it."

The Radeon VII, meant for gamers, is expected to ship by Feb. 7.

AMD CEO Lisa Su, though not engaging in mudslinging, responded by saying: "I would probably suggest he hasn't seen it."

