28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 57.2 percent to $1.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a $6 million common share buyback program.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 40.2 percent to $0.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will move forward with the operational plan outlined in Nov 29, 2018 press release.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 17.5 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expects to see Q4 sales above estimates.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 16.3 percent to $14.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat profit for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for 2019.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 12.9 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 66.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 11.3 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after surging 10.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 10 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 4.9 percent rise in comparable sales for December and raised its Q4 guidance.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 8.2 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.05 percent on Wednesday.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 7 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 5.8 percent to $5.12 in pre-market trading.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 5.8 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading after reporting order for its SDE solution from one of the largest insurance companies in Israel.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) rose 5.5 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading. Volt Information Sciences posted a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $264.81 million.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 4.5 percent to $30.95 in pre-market trading. Bank of America upgraded Twitter from Underperform to Buy.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.3 percent to $3.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 3.7 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading after falling 14.21 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 31.5 percent to $0.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) fell 16.2 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported sales results for the months of November and December and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 13.4 percent to $75.00 in pre-market trading after declining 3.74 percent on Wednesday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 10.7 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading after rising 11.25 percent on Wednesday.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 8.4 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a 1.2 percent gain in holiday same-store sales.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 8 percent to $18.82 in pre-market trading after reporting a 0.2 percent decline in its December same store sales.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 8 percent to $25.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported flat same-store sales for December.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares fell 6.8 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) fell 5.7 percent to $73.17 in pre-market trading.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 5.3 percent to $7.15 in pre-market after dropping 14.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 4.1 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 3.8 percent to 67.63 in pre-market trading. Target reported a 5.7 percent year-over-year rise in same-store sales for the November-December period.
