56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares jumped 638.08 percent to close at $95.95 on Wednesday. Organogenesis announced positive Nasdaq listing determination on Monday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares rose 140.78 percent to close at $52.25.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) gained 83.56 percent to close at $11.95 on Wednesday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 66.07 percent to close at $3.72.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 32.98 percent to close at $3.75. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Buy.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) jumped 30.08 percent to close at $1.60 after the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 Endoxifen study. The study showed no clinically significant adverse events and was well tolerated.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares jumped 30 percent to close at $5.72.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 27.1 percent to close at $7.55. MMTec priced its 1.8 million share IPO at $4 per share.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) surged 21.67 percent to close at $5.39. Kandi Pure Electric Vehicle Project received approval from Jiangsu Development and Reform Commission.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 21.26 percent to close at $3.13.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 18.95 percent to close at $9.98 on Wednesday.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 16.6 percent to close at $3.09.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 15.45 percent to close at $3.96.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares climbed 15.21 percent to close at $3.56after the company raised FY18 guidance and announced successful modifications to protect against contamination of its de-icing fluid.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 14.75 percent to close at $7.47.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) surged 14.29 percent to close at $4.88.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 14.29 percent to close at $8.80.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) rose 13.84 percent to close at $14.97. NeoGenomics will replace Engility Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, January 14, 2019.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 13.36 percent to close at $33.60 on Wednesday after surging 2.56 percent on Tuesday.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) gained 13.23 percent to close at $20.29.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) jumped 12.68 percent to close at $3.20.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 12.65 percent to close at $2.76 after the company announced stronger than expected Q4 production results.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 12.55 percent to close at $2.96.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 12.28 percent to close at $3.75.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 11.87 percent to close at $3.58.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 11.74 percent to close at $6.09.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 11.58 percent to close at $13.78.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 11.22 percent to close at $7.04 after the company signed a multi-year medical and surgical supply distribution deal with Scripps Health.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) surged 9.65 percent to close at $2.50.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) surged 8.2 percent to close at $7.92.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 8.16 percent to close at $2.65.
- Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) rose 7.13 percent to close at $42.68 after the company issued strong sales outlook for the fourth quarter and full year.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares rose 6.45 percent to close at $3.96.
Losers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 25.2 percent to close at $4.75 after jumping 100.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) tumbled 25.04 percent to close at $23.92 on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 22.5 percent to close at $3.51 after surging 65.33 percent on Tuesday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) dropped 16.25 percent to close at $2.32.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 14.98 percent to close at $7.55 after rising 29.26 percent on Tuesday.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) dipped 14.7 percent to close at $2.96.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) dropped 14.21 percent to close at $10.99
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) declined 13.14 percent to close at $5.75.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) dropped 12.42 percent to close at $150.94 after management cut 2019 guidance to account for its Canopy Growth Corp investment. However, the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 12.34 percent to close at $2.64.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) dropped 11.94 percent to close at $14.75 after the company announced its CEO, Joseph DiDomizio is stepping down and the COO, Roger Fordyce will be taking his place.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares fell 11.68 percent to close at $3.48 after the company received an FDA warning letter related to a prior inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) dropped 10.72 percent to close at $7.83.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) declined 10.5 percent to close at $16.20.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares dropped 9.29 percent to close at $2.83.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 9.1 percent to close at $7.89 after surging 16.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares dipped 8.86 percent to close at $4.32 on Wednesday.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares dropped 8.77 percent to close at $10.50.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 8.33 percent to close at $4.40.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 8.22 percent to close at $3.29 after climbing 35.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) fell 7.77 percent to close at $39.05. Greenbrier reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dipped 6.69 percent to close at $2.23.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) fell 6.06 percent to close at $36.61 after the company cut its Q4 sales guidance.
