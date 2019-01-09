Market Overview

Running On Empty: A World Without Truck Drivers
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 09, 2019 2:01pm   Comments
We hear a lot about self-driving technology coming after our cars, our delivery drivers, our groceries, etc. So, when it comes to long-haul trucking, which is already seeing some autonomous tech testing, we need to consider how this may affect the human side of things (i.e. trucking professionals).
Take a look at the graphic below to see just how not only the trucking industry would be impacted, but other parts of every day living.
no truck drivers-01.png

