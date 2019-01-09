45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares surged 323 percent to $55.00. Organogenesis announced positive Nasdaq listing determination on Monday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 80.6 percent to $4.0463.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 36.7 percent to $1.68 after the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 Endoxifen study. The study showed no clinically significant adverse events and was well tolerated.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) jumped 30.8 percent to $8.51.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 23.3 percent to $7.32. MMTec priced its 1.8 million share IPO at $4 per share.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 19.9 percent to $3.38. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Buy.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares climbed 16.7 percent to $3.6066 after the company raised FY18 guidance and announced successful modifications to protect against contamination of its de-icing fluid.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares rose 16.6 percent to $4.00.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 16.5 percent to $6.35.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 15.9 percent to $2.84.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) jumped 15.8 percent to $5.13. Kandi Pure Electric Vehicle Project received approval from Jiangsu Development and Reform Commission.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 15.5 percent to $2.83 after the company announced stronger than expected Q4 production results.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares gained 14.5 percent to $4.26.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 13.9 percent to $2.9950.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) jumped 13.4 percent to $4.84.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) rose 12.1 percent to $14.74. NeoGenomics will replace Engility Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, January 14, 2019.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 11.4 percent to $7.05 after the company signed a multi-year medical and surgical supply distribution deal with Scripps Health.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) surged 10.7 percent to $8.10.
- Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) rose 9.9 percent to $43.78 after the company issued strong sales outlook for the fourth quarter and full year.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) surged 9.7 percent to $2.50.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) gained 9.6 percent to $4.34.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 9.1 percent to $7.10.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 9 percent to $19.14, appearing to rebound after shares dipped on Tuesday following a credit rating downgrade from S&P Global.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 8.4 percent to $32.14 after surging 2.56 percent on Tuesday.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 6.7 percent to $27.35.
Losers
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) dipped 27.6 percent to $23.10 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 21.8 percent to $2.1669.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dipped 17.4 percent to $5.25 after jumping 100.32 percent on Tuesday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 17 percent to $3.7600 after surging 65.33 percent on Tuesday.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) dropped 15.6 percent to $14.13 after the company announced its CEO, Joseph DiDomizio is stepping down and the COO, Roger Fordyce will be taking his place.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 12.3 percent to $7.79 after rising 29.26 percent on Tuesday.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) dropped 10 percent to $155.23 after management cut 2019 guidance to account for its Canopy Growth Corp investment. However, the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) declined 9.7 percent to $5.98.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) dipped 9.6 percent to $2.1345.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 9.5 percent to $2.7501 after climbing 35.11 percent on Tuesday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 9.4 percent to $4.3500.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) fell 8.8 percent to $35.53 after the company cut its Q4 sales guidance.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 8.2 percent to $6.00 after rising 3.65 percent on Tuesday.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $10.56.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dipped 8 percent to $2.20.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 7.9 percent to $3.34.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares fell 7.1 percent to $3.66 after the company received an FDA warning letter related to a prior inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018.
- Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) dropped 7 percent to $23.60 after the company provided 2019 financial guidance.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 6 percent to $8.17 after surging 16.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) fell 5.1 percent to $40.19. Greenbrier reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
