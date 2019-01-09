22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) rose 11 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading after falling 5.87 percent on Tuesday.
- Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) rose 8.6 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong sales outlook for the fourth quarter and full year.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 8 percent to $4.36 in pre-market trading.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7 percent to $15.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 6.7 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 6.7 percent to $25.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.63 percent on Tuesday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 5.2 percent to $6.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 100.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) rose 5.1 percent to $23.84 in pre-market trading.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 4.5 percent to $30.95 in pre-market trading after surging 2.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 4.7 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading after falling 5.13 percent on Tuesday.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares rose 3.6 percent to $67.50 in pre-market trading. Skyworks lowered its guidance for the first quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 16.2 percent to $26.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 8 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 8 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading after rising 3.65 percent on Tuesday.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) fell 7.6 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company cut its Q4 sales guidance.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) fell 6.6 percent to $161.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 5.4 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after rising 29.26 percent on Tuesday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 5.1 percent to $4.30 in pre-market after surging 65.33 percent on Tuesday.
- Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE: MHNC) fell 4.8 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 4.3 percent to $14.15 in pre-market trading after rising 3.57 percent on Tuesday.
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) fell 4.1 percent to $40.62 in pre-market trading. Greenbrier reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 4 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after climbing 35.11 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.