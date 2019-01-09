58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares surged 100.32 percent to close at $6.35 on Tuesday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares gained 65.33 percent to close at $4.53.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) shares rose 62.5 percent to close at $0.7150 on Tuesday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 48.5 percent to close at $5.94. MMTec priced its 1.8 million share IPO at $4 per share.
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 46.88 percent to close at $1.88 on Tuesday after the company entered a new forbearance agreement with Pinecone Realty Partners.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 37.9 percent to close at $85.50.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) surged 31.65 percent to close at $3.12.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 29.26 percent to close at $8.88 on continued strength after the company on Monday announced its Phase 2 trial of AXS-05 in major depressive order met its primary endpoint. Axsome Therapeutics raised $23.3 million under existing at-the-market facility.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) climbed 26.15 percent to close at $59.73 after the company issued Q4 and FY18 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HFBC) shares gained 24.4 percent to close at $18.66 after the company agreed to a $128.3 million takeover by First Financial.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 20.36 percent to close at $6.62.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares gained 17.65 percent to close at $2.40.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) climbed 16.2 percent to close at $8.68.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) jumped 16.13 percent to close at $3.96 on Tuesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 15.8 percent to close at $83.26.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares gained 14.5 percent to close at $10.90.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 14.47 percent to close at $6.09.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 13.73 percent to close at $2.65.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 13.64 percent to close at $3.50.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 12.96 percent to close at $3.05. Hexindai acquired a 5.88 percent stake in Phoenix Intelligent Credit Group Ltd for $29 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares gained 12.68 percent to close at $2.40.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) climbed 12.68 percent to close at $4.80.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) gained 12.14 percent to close at $2.31.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares jumped 11.77 percent to close at $6.55.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 10.39 percent to close at $3.7200.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 10.36 percent to close at $24.50.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) surged 9.96 percent to close at $8.28.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 9.29 percent to close at $17.89.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) climbed 8.97 percent to close at $128.31 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $127 per share to $150 per share.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) jumped 8.73 percent to close at $150.75 after the company named Jim Vena as new COO. Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares rose 8.15 percent to close at $20.69 after the company beat Q2 sales estimates and reported year-over-year EPS growth.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 7.89 percent to close at $28.59 after the company disclosed that it has achieved record full year order intake.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) gained 7.79 percent to close at $2.63.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) gained 6.23 percent to close at $52.83 after Suntrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $50 per share to $65 per share.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 5.41 percent to close at $50.89.
Losers
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) shares tumbled 24.91 percent to close at $6.03 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies dropped 31.48 percent on Monday after the company reported failure of its WorldView-4 Satellite. Credit Suisse downgraded Maxar Technologies from Neutral to Underperform.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares dropped 19.09 percent to close at $5.89.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares fell 17.75 percent to close at $7.32.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dipped 17.36 percent to close at $13.04.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 14.6 percent to close at $107.24.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) slipped 12.83 percent to close at $115.92. Helen of Troy reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year sales forecast.
- RetailWinds Inc (NYSE: RTW) fell 12.54 percent to close at $2.86.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dropped 11.16 percent to close at $11.46.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 11.09 percent to close at $16.44.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 10.3 percent to close at $2.70.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $7.90.
- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) declined 10.09 percent to close at $38.24. First Financial and HopFed Bancorp signed a merger agreement.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares fell 9.94 percent to close at $86.51 following Q1 results.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) dipped 9.27 percent to close at $10.47.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares dropped 9.14 percent to close at $3.3800.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 8.64 percent to close at $15.55.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 8.15 percent to close at $13.75.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) dropped 7.95 percent to close at $3.0100.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 7.34 percent to close at $17.56 after S&P Global lowered the rating on PG&E and its Pacific Power & Gas Co unit to "B" from "BBB-" on announced board review.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares fell 6.34 percent to close at $15.51. Meridian Bioscience expects a 2 percent year-over-year drop in Q'19 revenues to $51 million to $51.5 million, weighed down by weakness in Diagnostics segment. This is below the $53.5 billion consensus estimate.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 5.87 percent to close at $51.35 after reporting results of UGN-101 from pivotal Phase 3 OLYMPUS trial for the non-surgical treatment of patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 5.67 percent to close at $59.08 on Tuesday after rising 2.29 percent on Monday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 4.74 percent to close at $5.22. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower with an Underweight rating.
