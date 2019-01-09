Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 3:52am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Chattanooga, TN at 8:20 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Riverwoods, Illinois at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Boston, Massachusetts at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

