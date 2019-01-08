24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 16.9 percent to $8.03 in pre-market trading after surging 161.22 percent on Monday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 10.5 percent to $29.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has achieved record full year order intake.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) rose 8.2 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong Q4 forecast.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) rose 7.5 percent to $149.05 in pre-market trading after the company named Jim Vena as new COO.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 7.4 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Hexindai acquired a 5.88 percent stake in Phoenix Intelligent Credit Group Ltd for $29 million.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 6.8 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after surging 15.18 percent on Monday.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) rose 6.6 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.63 percent on Monday.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 6.4 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after surging 6.44 percent on Monday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 6.1 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.77 percent on Monday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares rose 6 percent to $22.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 43.23 percent on Monday.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 5.7 percent to $29.56 in pre-market trading after declining 10.66 percent on Monday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 5.6 percent to $3.57 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.11 percent on Monday.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) rose 5.3 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after declining 7.17 percent on Monday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 4.4 percent to $114.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.35 percent on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 6.5 percent to $7.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 31.48 percent on Monday.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after rising 8.37 percent on Monday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 5.2 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.57 percent on Monday.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 5.3 percent to $291.55 in pre-market trading.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares fell 4.6 percent to $95.67 in pre-market.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) fell 4.5 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.48 percent on Monday.
- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE: SFE) fell 4.1 percent to $8.92 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its partner company, Propeller Health, has been acquired by ResMed for $225 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) fell 3.7 percent to $19.07 in pre-market trading after rising 3.34 percent on Monday.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 3.5 percent to $60.45 in pre-market trading after rising 2.29 percent on Monday.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) fell 2.6 percent to $9.78 in pre-market trading after reporting a 75 million share offering.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.