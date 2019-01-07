Mid-Day Market Update: Luxoft Jumps On Acquisition News; PG&E Shares Tumble

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.83 percent to 23,627.12 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.5 percent to 6,840.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.12 percent to 2,560.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Monday, the consumer discretionary shares climbed 1 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) up 13 percent, and LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) up 10 percent.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell 0.6 percent.

Top Headline

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.

Commercial Metals posted Q1 earnings of $0.35 per share on sales of $1.277 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.36 per share on sales of $1.33 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares got a boost, shooting up 133 percent to $6.14 after the company disclosed that it has achieved its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 trial for major depressive disorder.

Shares of Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) shot up 82 percent to $57.60 after the company announced it is being acquired by DXC for $2 billion.

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) shares were also up, gaining 66 percent to $232.47 after the company received an acquisition offer from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) at $235/Share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares dropped 25 percent to $14.80. Natural Health Trends rejected false allegations in CCTV report and reiterated commitment to ethical business practices.

Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) were down 22 percent to $19.09 fter CNBC reported the company could face a minimum of $30 billion in liabilities related to California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, citing unnamed sources.The report comes after a Reuters story over the weekend suggested the utility is considering a bankruptcy filing and will potentially be taking a major financial charge in Q4.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) was down, falling around 19 percent to $17.17. AxoGen expects Q4 sales of at least $23.4 million and FY18 sales of at least $83.9 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.67 percent to $49.24 while gold traded up 0.55 percent to $1,292.90.

Silver traded up 0.04 percent Monday to $15.79, while copper fell 0.32 percent to $2.639.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.22 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.39 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.62 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.27 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.62 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.82 percent.

Economics

The ISM non-manufacturing index declined to to 57.6 in December versus prior reading of 60.7.

U.S. factory orders rose 0.3 percent for November, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.