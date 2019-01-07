58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) surged 38.02 percent to close at $0.53 on Friday after the company reported a merger with Salarius Pharma.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) jumped 32.78 percent to close at $7.94 after the company announced a registration path for Tazemetostate, provided pipeline updates, and stated FY19 guidance.
- American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) rose 26.98 percent to close at $4.00 after the company reported that it has received revised buyout offer from ArcLight at $4.50 per unit.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) gained 26.83 percent to close at $3.12.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares rose 23.6 percent to close at $8.38.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) gained 21.85 percent to close at $11.21.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) climbed 21.07 percent to close at $3.85.
- Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) surged 19.13 percent to close at $0.2740 after the company announced it is merging with C3J Therapeutics.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) rose 18.81 percent to close at $3.79.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares jumped 17.61 percent to close at $0.3199 after the company announced it acquired the remaining ownership stake in ThermoGenesis and formed a new ThermoGenesis subsidiary called CARTXpress Bio, Inc.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 17.5 percent to close at $15.24. The Wall Street Journal reported in an article 'GameStop looks to bolster sales as gaming shifts' 'Sycamore Partners, Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company.'
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) climbed 17.38 percent to close at $4.93.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 17 percent to close at $4.13 on Friday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 16.85 percent to close at $3.19.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) climbed 16.71 percent to close at $9.92.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 16.56 percent to close at $3.66.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 15.96 percent to close at $4.94.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 15.94 percent to close at $3.20.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) climbed 15.85 percent to close at $25.21.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) gained 15.81 percent to close at $15.75. Resources Connection reported Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $188.8 million.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 15.58 percent to close at $3.19.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) surged 15.07 percent to close at $9.39.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) climbed 14.67 percent to close at $7.27.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) climbed 14.64 percent to close at $8.38.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) gained 14.35 percent to close at $2.71.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 14.24 percent to close at $8.06.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) surged 14.17 percent to close at $4.27.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) rose 14.03 percent to close at $4.39.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) gained 13.83 percent to close at $3.54.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) climbed 13.78 percent to close at $2.56.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) climbed 13.75 percent to close at $3.06.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 13.74 percent to close at $59.03.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 13.58 percent to close at $15.31.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 13.29 percent to close at $6.65 after the company issued clinical program updates. The company reported completion of TPIV200 Phase II ovarian cancer study.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 12.99 percent to close at $11.83.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) gained 12.39 percent to close at $2.45.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares gained 12.05 percent to close at $4.9300.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) climbed 10.22 percent to close at $24.92.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained 9.72 percent to close at $297.57 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to conviction buy with a price target of $400.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) climbed 9.49 percent to close at $5.19 after reporting non-binding letter of intent with Russian Direct Investment Fund for previously-announced settlement.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) rose 9.04 percent to close at $14.83. UBS upgraded Dana from Neutral to Buy.
- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) jumped 7.82 percent to close at $2.69.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) jumped 7.73 percent to close at $2.37.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) climbed 7.25 percent to close at $84.42.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 7.14 percent to close at $10.36 after the company reported the purchase of HALO for $43 million in cash and stock.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) climbed 6.85 percent to close at $79.50. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) gained 5.56 percent to close at $84.90. Goldman Sachs upgraded Celgene from Sell to Neutral.
- CNOOC Ltd (NYSE: CEO) gained 5.52 percent to close at $155.74 after the company announced Egina Field commenced production.
Losers
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares declined 14.11 percent to close at $8.95 on Friday after the company disclosed that Jennifer Jarrett will step down as CFO and COO.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 12.42 percent to close at $2.68.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares declined 10.86 percent to close at $3.12.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares dropped 9.29 percent to close at $10.35. Landec reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares declined 8.3 percent to close at $3.53.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) dropped 7.84 percent to close at $5.17.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 6.7 percent to close at $21.18.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares declined 6.12 percent to close at $41.73. Esperion Therapeutics reported a deal with Daiichi Sankyo Europe to commercialize bempedoic acid in Europe.
- Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) shares dropped 5.5 percent to close at $2.7500.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares declined 4.22 percent to close at $47.26.
