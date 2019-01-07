Market Overview

58 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 4:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) surged 38.02 percent to close at $0.53 on Friday after the company reported a merger with Salarius Pharma.
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) jumped 32.78 percent to close at $7.94 after the company announced a registration path for Tazemetostate, provided pipeline updates, and stated FY19 guidance.
  • American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) rose 26.98 percent to close at $4.00 after the company reported that it has received revised buyout offer from ArcLight at $4.50 per unit.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) gained 26.83 percent to close at $3.12.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares rose 23.6 percent to close at $8.38.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) gained 21.85 percent to close at $11.21.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) climbed 21.07 percent to close at $3.85.
  • Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) surged 19.13 percent to close at $0.2740 after the company announced it is merging with C3J Therapeutics.
  • FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) rose 18.81 percent to close at $3.79.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares jumped 17.61 percent to close at $0.3199 after the company announced it acquired the remaining ownership stake in ThermoGenesis and formed a new ThermoGenesis subsidiary called CARTXpress Bio, Inc.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 17.5 percent to close at $15.24. The Wall Street Journal reported in an article 'GameStop looks to bolster sales as gaming shifts' 'Sycamore Partners, Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company.'
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) climbed 17.38 percent to close at $4.93.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 17 percent to close at $4.13 on Friday.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 16.85 percent to close at $3.19.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) climbed 16.71 percent to close at $9.92.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 16.56 percent to close at $3.66.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 15.96 percent to close at $4.94.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 15.94 percent to close at $3.20.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) climbed 15.85 percent to close at $25.21.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) gained 15.81 percent to close at $15.75. Resources Connection reported Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $188.8 million.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 15.58 percent to close at $3.19.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) surged 15.07 percent to close at $9.39.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) climbed 14.67 percent to close at $7.27.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) climbed 14.64 percent to close at $8.38.
  • ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) gained 14.35 percent to close at $2.71.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 14.24 percent to close at $8.06.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) surged 14.17 percent to close at $4.27.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) rose 14.03 percent to close at $4.39.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) gained 13.83 percent to close at $3.54.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) climbed 13.78 percent to close at $2.56.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) climbed 13.75 percent to close at $3.06.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 13.74 percent to close at $59.03.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 13.58 percent to close at $15.31.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 13.29 percent to close at $6.65 after the company issued clinical program updates. The company reported completion of TPIV200 Phase II ovarian cancer study.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 12.99 percent to close at $11.83.
  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) gained 12.39 percent to close at $2.45.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares gained 12.05 percent to close at $4.9300.
  • CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) climbed 10.22 percent to close at $24.92.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained 9.72 percent to close at $297.57 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to conviction buy with a price target of $400.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) climbed 9.49 percent to close at $5.19 after reporting non-binding letter of intent with Russian Direct Investment Fund for previously-announced settlement.
  • Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) rose 9.04 percent to close at $14.83. UBS upgraded Dana from Neutral to Buy.
  • Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) jumped 7.82 percent to close at $2.69.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) jumped 7.73 percent to close at $2.37.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) climbed 7.25 percent to close at $84.42.
  • Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 7.14 percent to close at $10.36 after the company reported the purchase of HALO for $43 million in cash and stock.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) climbed 6.85 percent to close at $79.50. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) gained 5.56 percent to close at $84.90. Goldman Sachs upgraded Celgene from Sell to Neutral.
  • CNOOC Ltd (NYSE: CEO) gained 5.52 percent to close at $155.74 after the company announced Egina Field commenced production.

 

Losers

  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares declined 14.11 percent to close at $8.95 on Friday after the company disclosed that Jennifer Jarrett will step down as CFO and COO.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 12.42 percent to close at $2.68.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares declined 10.86 percent to close at $3.12.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares dropped 9.29 percent to close at $10.35. Landec reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares declined 8.3 percent to close at $3.53.
  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) dropped 7.84 percent to close at $5.17.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 6.7 percent to close at $21.18.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares declined 6.12 percent to close at $41.73. Esperion Therapeutics reported a deal with Daiichi Sankyo Europe to commercialize bempedoic acid in Europe.
  • Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) shares dropped 5.5 percent to close at $2.7500.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares declined 4.22 percent to close at $47.26.

