Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the first members of its 2019 mobility line-up encompassing all notebook segments: 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors powering ultrathin and gaming notebooks; AMD Athlon 300 Series Mobile Processors powering mainstream notebooks with the fast and efficient "Zen"3 core; and optimized 7th Gen AMD A-Series processors, elevating performance for mainstream Chromebooks. In addition, AMD announced that starting this quarter, gamers, creators and enthusiasts will be able to install Radeon™ Software Adrenalin software to bring the latest GPU features and game optimizations to all systems powered by AMD Ryzen™ Processors with Radeon™ Graphics.

"Users expect mobile PCs that excel at both everyday tasks and compute-heavy experiences, and with our latest mobile processor portfolio AMD offers exactly that across all levels of the market," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. "Notebook users want to experience the latest modern features while streaming, gaming, or finishing work faster. Enabling breakthrough entertainment experiences, AMD is pleased to enable a wide range of AMD powered notebooks than ever that deliver on those expectations with blazing fast performance, rich graphics, and long battery life."

2nd Gen Ryzen Mobile Processors: Featuring world's fastest processor for ultrathin laptops4

Built on 12nm manufacturing technology, new AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors deliver best-in-class performance4, a brilliant entertainment experience, and state-of-the-art features as well as offering impressive performance improvements well above the competition4

The new AMD Ryzen mobile processors deliver;

°engaging and entertaining features like Wake on Voice, Modern Standby, smooth PC gaming, and is 4K HDR Streaming-capable5

° up to 10 hours of video playback battery life1

° AMD Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29% faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U6, and the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14% faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U7

Consumers will be able to purchase the first 2nd Gen Ryzen mobile powered notebooks starting in Q1, with more systems expected to launch throughout 2019. These new notebooks will be coming through Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, and Samsung this year.

Starting in Q1 2019, AMD plans to provide regular Radeon Software Adrenalin updates for all Ryzen Processors with Radeon Vega graphics via AMD.com, enabling frequent support for new games, new features, improved performance and more robust stability.

AMD is also offering "Zen"3 -based Athlon Mobile Processors bringing consumers more choice, enabling mobile computing to meet nearly any budget, slated to be available from global OEMs in early 2019.

Product Model Cores/

Threads TDP Boost/Base

Freq. Radeon

Graphics GPU

Cores Max GPU

Freq. L2+L3

Cache

AMD Ryzen™

7 3750H 4C/8T 35W 4.0/2.3 GHz Vega 10 1400 MHz 6MB

AMD Ryzen™

7 3700U 4C/8T 15W 4.0/2.3 GHz Vega 10 1400 MHz 6MB

AMD Ryzen™

5 3550H 4C/8T 35W 3.7/2.1 GHz Vega 8 1200 MHz 6MB

AMD Ryzen™

5 3500U 4C/8T 15W 3.7/2.1 GHz Vega 8 1200 MHz 6MB

AMD Ryzen™

3 3300U 4C/4T 15W 3.5/2.1 GHz Vega 6 1200 MHz 6MB

AMD Ryzen™

3 3200U 2C/4T 15W 3.5/2.6 GHz Vega 3 1200 MHz 5MB

AMD Athlon

300U 2C/4T 15W 3.3/2.4 GHz Vega 3 1000 MHz 5MB

7th Generation A-Series Processors: Versatile A-Series processor for Google Chromebooks

The 7th Gen AMD A-Series processors deliver ideal computing experiences, from fluid web browsing to effortless everyday productivity, social media, streaming and web gaming. The AMD A6-9220C processor provides;

° up to 23% faster web browsing and up to 24% faster web application performance than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively8,9

°up to 3.2X faster email performance and up to 74% higher office application productivity than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively8,9

°up to 42% faster photo editing performance and up to 43% faster web gaming experiences than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively8,9

Starting with the Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14, leading global OEMs are scheduled to release several AMD powered Chromebooks in 2019 delivering fast and efficient computing, with battery life that keeps pace with the consumer's needs.

Product

Model Cores/

Threads TDP Boost/Base

Freq. Radeon

Graphics GPU

Cores/Shaders Max GPU

Freq. L2

Cache

AMD A6-

9220C 2C/2T 6W 2.7/1.8 GHz R5 Series 3 /192

(GCN 1.2) 720 MHz 1MB

AMD A4-

9120C 2C/2T 6W 2.4/1.6 GHz R4 Series 3 /192

(GCN 1.2) 600 MHz 1MB

At CES 2019, Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO, AMD is delivering a keynote address, scheduled for Wednesday, January 9 at 9:00 a.m. in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom. Also, for all CES 2019 attendees, the latest AMD mobile portfolio and technologies are available for hands-on viewing at Club AMD located in the Venetian Expo Sands Titan 2303 – 2305 from January 8th to 11th. Visit www.amd.com/en/events/ces for more information.