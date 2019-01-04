41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) jumped 60.2 percent to $0.6150 after the company reported a merger with Salarius Pharma.
- Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 42.8 percent to $4.62.
- American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) gained 24.4 percent to $3.9166 after the company reported that it has received revised buyout offer from ArcLight at $4.50 per unit.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) jumped 20.3 percent to $16.35. Resources Connection reported Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $188.8 million.
- Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) climbed 17 percent to $0.2690 after the company announced it is merging with C3J Therapeutics.
- ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) climbed 16.7 percent to $2.90.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) rose 16.7 percent to $3.7250.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 15.4 percent to $8.44.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 14.6 percent to $12.00.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares gained 14.4 percent to $0.3110 after the company announced it acquired the remaining ownership stake in ThermoGenesis and formed a new ThermoGenesis subsidiary called CARTXpress Bio, Inc.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 13.9 percent to $6.68 after the company issued clinical program updates. The company reported completion of TPIV200 Phase II ovarian cancer study.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) surged 13.3 percent to $7.18.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 12.4 percent to $6.72 after the company announced a registration path for Tazemetostate, provided pipeline updates, and stated FY19 guidance.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) jumped 12.3 percent to $3.57.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 11.8 percent to $14.50. The Wall Street Journal reported in an article 'GameStop looks to bolster sales as gaming shifts' 'Sycamore Partners, Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company.'
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares jumped 11.7 percent to $4.76.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) climbed 11.6 percent to $5.29 after reporting non-binding letter of intent with Russian Direct Investment Fund for previously-announced settlement.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) gained 11 percent to $2.42.
- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) jumped 10.6 percent to $2.76.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares gained 9.1 percent to $4.80.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) jumped 8.8 percent to $2.3942.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 8.8 percent to $7.68.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) climbed 8.4 percent to $24.50.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) gained 7.4 percent to $3.3414.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) climbed 7 percent to $84.17.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 6.8 percent to $10.33 after the company reported the purchase of HALO for $43 million in cash and stock.
- CNOOC Ltd (NYSE: CEO) gained 6.2 percent to $156.70 after the company announced Egina Field commenced production.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) rose 6 percent to $14.41. UBS upgraded Dana from Neutral to Buy.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained 5.9 percent to $287.05 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to conviction buy with a price target of $400.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) climbed 5.7 percent to $78.60. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) gained 5.7 percent to $84.98. Goldman Sachs upgraded Celgene from Sell to Neutral.
Losers
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares dipped 13.3 percent to $9.03 after the company disclosed that Jennifer Jarrett will step down as CFO and COO.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $9.15.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 8.5 percent to $2.80,
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 8.4 percent to $3.7915.
- Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) tumbled 7.6 percent to $13.40.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares declined 7 percent to $3.91. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported IND submission to the FDA for ASLAN003 and conclusion of 30-day review period.
- Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) shares dropped 6.7 percent to $2.7150.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 6 percent to $10.03.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) dropped 5.8 percent to $39.09. Barclays downgraded Avanos Medical from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares declined 4.5 percent to $47.15.
