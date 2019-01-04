Rapid-Fire Pitch: Scroll Building Blockchains For The Supply Chain

Photo: FreightWaves Staff

Major solutions linger on the fringes with the evolution of blockchain technology. Blockchain, however, is increasingly being adopted by companies seeking data security solutions, but many aren't sure how to make the integration. From the beginning, the Scroll Network has been interested in data security and preventing data breaches. They're also more broadly interested in connecting peer-to-peer networks and getting rid of unnecessary third parties. Scroll is a group of blockchain networks where you can build products on top of different networks.

During their rapid-fire pitch at MarketWaves18, co-founders Nathan Petroziello and Khashab Khashab emphasized that when you think of Scroll, think of a company that wants to help you have your own private means to store, analyze and track your data. It's a simple way to think about how they're building flexible and integrable blockchain solutions. They recognize that while many potential customers know about blockchain, there are still many questions. The bottom line is that many just aren't sure how blockchain can integrate into their business. The demo showed how it's easy to work blockchain into your system to increase efficiency and without damaging workflows.

For their supply chain solution, they've developed a product called Aster. The idea behind building multiple blockchain approaches is to avoid what they call "forks." Forks are places where certain permissions are granted by one party, but not another, and they lead to inefficiencies. Scroll is looking for configurable and flexible blockchain integrations between parties, and having multiple approaches leads to the ability to maintain your own privacy and privileges while also sharing information in a decentralized manner. They showed how the easy-to-use user interface (UI) can show time-stamped, private transactions. They show how information from a shipper can be shared at various points during a shipment with a driver.

One of Scroll's recent announcements involves their joining the The Linux Foundation and Hyperledger. The fundamental missions of both Hyperledger and the Scroll Network closely align, and the team is excited to be taking the next step in their technological development to better grow their software.

Scroll wants the world to be able to utilize blockchain in the most efficient way as soon as possible. "We believe that this cooperation with Hyperledger will be a large step forward in creating new, innovative frameworks for Scroll as we continue to build," they write on their company blog.

Currently, they're designing a consensus model. With Hyperledger they get something that is secure and scalable. "It's a peer-to-verified peer consensus model," adds Khashab, who also functions as Scroll's chief revenue officer.

The exciting thing about Scroll in general is that they are showing the way to how blockchain can work right now, not in some vague future a few years away. Their product offerings are still very much a work in process, but networks like Aster are useful and applicable now.

