22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) rose 55 percent to $0.595 in pre-market trading after the company reported a merger with Salarius Pharma.
- American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) rose 25.4 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received revised buyout offer from ArcLight at $4.50 per unit.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 14.6 percent to $3.61 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.37 percent on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 11.6 percent to $6.55 in pre-market trading after the company issued clinical program updates. The company reported completion of TPIV200 Phase II ovarian cancer study.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 11.3 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive Phase 2 NanoFlu results in older adults.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 10.4 percent to $49.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported a deal with Daiichi Sankyo Europe to commercialize bempedoic acid in Europe.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 10.3 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after dipping 15.65 percent on Thursday.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) rose 10.3 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after surging 32.81 percent on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 10.3 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading. The Wall Street Journal reported in an article 'GameStop looks to bolster sales as gaming shifts' 'Sycamore Partners, Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company.'
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares rose 10 percent to $4.84 in pre-market trading.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) rose 9.2 percent to $14.85 in pre-market trading. Resources Connection reported Q2 earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $188.8 million.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 8.5 percent to $8.06 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.29 percent on Thursday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 6.1 percent to $3.82 in pre-market trading after declining 7.22 percent on Thursday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 4 percent to $105.00 in pre-market trading after surging 2.14 percent on Thursday.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 3.8 percent to $10.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of HALO for $43 million in cash and stock.
Losers
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) shares fell 9.6 percent to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 9.4 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.50 percent on Thursday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) fell 8.4 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued development update and 2019 clinical trial plans.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) fell 8.1 percent to $50.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares fell 5.3 percent to $11.68 in pre-market after the company issued weak preliminary revenue guidance.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) fell 3.4 percent to $65.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.03 percent on Thursday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTAI) fell 3.2 percent to $4.86 in pre-market trading after rising 39.83 percent on Thursday.
