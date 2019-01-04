58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares jumped 61.36 percent to close at $0.1775 on Thursday after announcing a merger with NeuBase. Ohr shareholders will own 20 percent of the combined company.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) surged 44 percent to close at $1.0800 after announcing a marketing and distribution agreement with Coeptis Pharma. Kitov will receive $3.5 million of milestone payments.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares rose 39.83 percent to close at $5.02 after the company disclosed that it has met primary endpoint in Phase 1 study of IV dexmedetomidine for acute agitation in Senile Dementia of the Alzheimer's Type (SDAT) patients.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) gained 32.81 percent to close at $3.40.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares gained 20.69 percent to close at $80.43 after Bristol-Myers Squibb announced plans to buy the company at $50 per share in cash in a $74 billion deal.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) rose 14.34 percent to close at $3.19. FTE Networks completed 2018 with approximately $572.4 million in new infrastructure contract awards.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 13.5 percent to close at $22.70.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 13.46 percent to close at $1.18 after the company announced it won multiple significant contracts in December.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares climbed 12.83 percent to close at $8.44.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) rose 12.25 percent to close at $20.44.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) jumped 12.21 percent to close at $13.51.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) surged 11.55 percent to close at $2.80.
- Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) gained 11.52 percent to close at $2.42.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) jumped 10.97 percent to close at $20.44. Park Electrochemical posted Q3 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $12.853 million.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 10.92 percent to close at $3.15.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) jumped 10.59 percent to close at $2.61 on Thursday.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) shares climbed 10.14 percent to close at $5.54.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 10.07 percent to close at $3.06. Avadel Pharma reported the resignation of its CEO Michael Anderson.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 9.08 percent to close at $13.09 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with J&J Innovation for lung cancer detection.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 8.95 percent to close at $4.14 after announcing a collaboration with Merck to develop influenza agents.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) jumped 7.54 percent to close at $2.14. Alliqua Biomedical said after satisfying merger expenses, the company plans to pay $1-$1.20 per share special dividend.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) gained 7.08 percent to close at $68.06 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) climbed 6.92 percent to close at $8.50 after reporting top-line results from 2 pivotal Phase 3 trials of VP-102 in patients with molluscum contagiosum.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 6.29 percent to close at $7.43 after the company expanded and strengthened its leadership team.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 5.05 percent to close at $4.45 on Thursday after surging 11.18 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: GNMX) tumbled 75.32 percent to close at $0.19 after the company announced its top-line results from its placebo-controlled ASCEND trial of AEVI-001 in children with ADHD did not achieve statistical significance on primary endpoint.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dropped 21.03 percent to close at $2.29.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) dipped 19.46 percent to close at $28.40 after the company announced that CEO Isaac Ciechanover plans to step down.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 15.65 percent to close at $1.94.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) declined 14.61 percent to close at $1.87.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) fell 13.26 percent to close at $45.12 after the company Bristol-Myers Squibb announced plans to buy Celgene at $50 per share in cash in a $74 billion deal.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) dipped 13 percent to close at $79.31.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) dropped 12.53 percent to close at $10.33.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dipped 12.21 percent to close at $14.88.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 12.15 percent to close at $12.07.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) dipped 10.93 percent to close at $9.78.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 10.8 percent to close at $3.14.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 10.65 percent to close at $60.72.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) dropped 10.61 percent to close at $27.81.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 10.34 percent to close at $5.98.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIIK) dipped 10.09 percent to close at $1.9150.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell 9.96 percent to close at $142.19 after the company slashed its previously issued first-quarter sales guidance Wednesday from a range of $89 billion to $93 billion to $84 billion — $7.5 billion less than the Street's expectations of $91.5 billion in sales.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares declined 8.94 percent to close at $45.61 after the company forecasted a lower revenue growth outlook.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dipped 8.49 percent to close at $31.35.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) declined 8.41 percent to close at $39.01.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares dropped 8.09 percent to close at $84.45. Mellanox named Doug Ahrens as CFO.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) slipped 7.45 percent to close at $30.06. Airline stocks traded lower sector-wide after Delta Airlines forecasted a lower revenue growth outlook.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) dropped 7.39 percent to close at $16.53 after the company was ordered by China's Cyberspace Administration to suspend updates to their online news services for a week.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 6.94 percent to close at $72.69. Berenberg downgraded Albemarle from Buy to Hold.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) dropped 6.71 percent to close at $53.96.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 6.34 percent to close at $29.23.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) declined 5.95 percent to close at $513.56 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 5.72 percent to close at $9.40 after rising 4.73 percent on Wednesday.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) declined 5.68 percent to close at $128.30.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) dropped 5.48 percent to close at $5.87.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) fell 5.11 percent to close at $37.89 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) dipped 4.9 percent to close at $16.21 after Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $25 to $20.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) dropped 4.7 percent to close at $154.71 after the company was ordered by China's Cyberspace Administration to suspend updates to their online news services for a week.
