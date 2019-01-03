44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares climbed 68.2 percent to $0.1850 after announcing a merger with NeuBase. Ohr shareholders will own 20 percent of the combined company.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) gained 57.3 percent to $1.18 after announcing a marketing and distribution agreement with Coeptis Pharma. Kitov will receive $3.5 million of milestone payments.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares gained 32.9 percent to $4.77 after the company disclosed that it has met primary endpoint in Phase 1 study of IV dexmedetomidine for acute agitation in Senile Dementia of the Alzheimer's Type (SDAT) patients.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares surged 26.9 percent to $84.53 after Bristol-Myers Squibb announced plans to buy the company at $50 per share in cash in a $74 billion deal.
- Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) jumped 19.8 percent to $2.60.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) jumped 19.1 percent to $2.37. Alliqua Biomedical said after satisfying merger expenses, the company plans to pay $1-$1.20 per share special dividend.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 16.6 percent to $1.2125 after the company announced it won multiple significant contracts in December.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) climbed 11 percent to $20.45. Park Electrochemical posted Q3 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $12.853 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 9.7 percent to $3.05. Avadel Pharma reported the resignation of its CEO Michael Anderson.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) rose 9.3 percent to $3.0500. FTE Networks completed 2018 with approximately $572.4 million in new infrastructure contract awards.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 8.5 percent to $7.58 after the company expanded and strengthened its leadership team.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) gained 8 percent to $7.07 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize Lenabasum in Japan. Corbus is set to receive $27 million upfront.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 7.6 percent to $12.91 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with J&J Innovation for lung cancer detection.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) climbed 6.9 percent to $8.50 after reporting top-line results from 2 pivotal Phase 3 trials of VP-102 in patients with molluscum contagiosum.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 5.8 percent to $20.78 after climbing 8.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) gained 5.7 percent to $67.17 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 5.1 percent to $4.4500 after surging 11.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 4 percent to $3.95 after announcing a collaboration with Merck to develop influenza agents.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: GNMX) dipped 75.3 percent to $0.1900 after the company announced its top-line results from its placebo-controlled ASCEND trial of AEVI-001 in children with ADHD did not achieve statistical significance on primary endpoint.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 18.1 percent to $3.36.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) dropped 17.3 percent to $9.07.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) declined 12.3 percent to $45.60 after the company Bristol-Myers Squibb announced plans to buy Celgene at $50 per share in cash in a $74 billion deal.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares fell 11.8 percent to $81.03 after the company announced that it will report Q4 financial results January 30, 2019 and named Doug Ahrens as CFO.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) declined 11.7 percent to $120.17 in an apparent reaction from Bristol-Meyers Squibb acquiring Celgene.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $12.16.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares declined 11.2 percent to $3.00.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) dropped 10.2 percent to $31.66 after the company announced that CEO Isaac Ciechanover plans to step down.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell 9.5 percent to $142.86 after the company slashed its previously issued first-quarter sales guidance Wednesday from a range of $89 billion to $93 billion to $84 billion — $7.5 billion less than the Street's expectations of $91.5 billion in sales.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 9.3 percent to $61.63.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) slipped 9.2 percent to $29.50. Airline stocks traded lower sector-wide after Delta Airlines forecasted a lower revenue growth outlook.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares declined 9.1 percent to $45.54 after the company forecasted a lower revenue growth outlook.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) dropped 9 percent to $83.00.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 8.3 percent to $39.04.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) dropped 8.2 percent to $53.12.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 7.3 percent to $31.76.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) dropped 7.3 percent to $5.76.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 7.1 percent to $9.27 after rising 4.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) declined 6.2 percent to $512.58 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 6.2 percent to $29.30.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) dipped 6.1 percent to $16.01 after Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $25 to $20.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) dropped 5.8 percent to $16.82 after the company was ordered by China's Cyberspace Administration to suspend updates to their online news services for a week.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 5.2 percent to $74.03. Berenberg downgraded Albemarle from Buy to Hold.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) dropped 5 percent to $154.20 after the company was ordered by China's Cyberspace Administration to suspend updates to their online news services for a week.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) fell 4.8 percent to $38.01 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.