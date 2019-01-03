Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bell-Boeing Wins $23.2M Navy Deal To Support MV-22 Tiltrotor Program
Zacks , Zacks  
January 03, 2019 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
Related BA
Boeing Wins $49M Foreign Military Sales Deal To Support Qatar's AH-64E Aircraft
Boeing Inks $240M Deal With The Missile Defense Agency
Boeing to modernize Spanish Chinook fleet (Seeking Alpha)
Related TXT
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 2.3%; Textron Shares Fall After Q3 Results
Austria sets aside military helicopter funding (Seeking Alpha)

Bell-Boeing recently secured a contract for providing flight test sustainment support to the MV-22 variant of V-22 family of tiltrotors. Notably, Bell-Boeing is a joint venture (JV) between Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

Valued at $23.2 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Per the terms of the agreement, the JV will provide analysis of flight tests, in addition to offering flight test support for five MV-22 aircraft. The deal will serve the U.S. Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. The JV will carry out the tasks in Patuxent River, MD.

Related Links:

Boeing CFO Talks Buybacks, Future Of Aerospace With Cramer

Boeing Inks $240M Deal With The Missile Defense Agency

 

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (BA + TXT)

Boeing Wins $49M Foreign Military Sales Deal To Support Qatar's AH-64E Aircraft
Boeing Inks $240M Deal With The Missile Defense Agency
Boeing Inks $12B Deal With Green Africa Airways For 100 737s
Losing Its FAANG: Market Struggles In 2018 As Tech Rally Slows
Boeing CFO Talks Buybacks, Future Of Aerospace With Cramer
ATSG to Acquire 20 767s and Convert Them to Freighters; Destination Unclear Though Amazon May Want Some
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Mid-Day Market Update: Apple Falls On Lowered Sales Guidance; Kitov Pharma Shares Jum