Bell-Boeing recently secured a contract for providing flight test sustainment support to the MV-22 variant of V-22 family of tiltrotors. Notably, Bell-Boeing is a joint venture (JV) between Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

Valued at $23.2 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Per the terms of the agreement, the JV will provide analysis of flight tests, in addition to offering flight test support for five MV-22 aircraft. The deal will serve the U.S. Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. The JV will carry out the tasks in Patuxent River, MD.

