26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2019 8:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 33.3 percent to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of a marketing and distribution deal with Coeptis Pharma for Consensi in the US.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 33.2 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Alliqua Biomedical said after satisfying merger expenses, the company plans to pay $1-$1.20 per share special dividend.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares rose 32.2 percent to $88.11 in pre-market trading after Bristol-Myers Squibb announced plans to buy the company at $50 per share in cash in a $74 billion deal.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 26 percent to $1.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced it won multiple significant contracts in December.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 12.2 percent to $7.84 in pre-market trading after the company expanded and strengthened its leadership team.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 6.2 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after surging 11.18 percent on Wednesday.
  • BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) rose 6.1 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.70 percent on Wednesday.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) rose 5.9 percent to $106.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.72 percent on Wednesday.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 5.8 percent to $20.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.20 percent on Wednesday.
  • Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 5.3 percent to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of 4 new license deals with existing Tier 1 filter customer.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) rose 4.8 percent to $0.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has secured an order to upgrade multiple microturbines to a C200 microturbine for Benz R&D.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) rose 3.3 percent to $65.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Losers

  • Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: GNMX) fell 65 percent to $0.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced its top-line results from its placebo-controlled ASCEND trial of AEVI-001 in children with ADHD did not achieve statistical significance on primary endpoint.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) fell 13.8 percent to $45.20 in pre-market trading after the company Bristol-Myers Squibb announced plans to buy Celgene at $50 per share in cash in a $74 billion deal.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 9.8 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 8.6 percent to $31.30 in pre-market trading.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares fell 8.4 percent to $16.00 in pre-market after surging 11.00 percent on Wednesday.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares fell 8.2 percent to $145.00 in pre-market trading after the company slashed its previously issued first-quarter sales guidance Wednesday from a range of $89 billion to $93 billion to $84 billion — $7.5 billion less than the Street's expectations of $91.5 billion in sales.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 7.3 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 7.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after rising 6.42 percent on Wednesday.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 6.2 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 6 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining 20.16 percent on Wednesday.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 5.7 percent to $64.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) fell 5.6 percent to $4.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 5.4 percent to $29.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 4.7 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after rising 4.73 percent on Wednesday.

