66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares surged 50 percent to close at $1.92 on Wednesday after the company entered a Securities Purchase Agreement with Life Biosciences. Life Biosciences is set to invest up to $44.5 million in Prana Biotechnology.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) jumped 46.44 percent to close at $0.42 after the company announced it dosed its first patients and completed enrollment in Part A of Phase 1/2a in the clinical trial for the neoantigen vaccine candidate, GEN-009.
- Renmin Tianli Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABAC) climbed 46.24 percent to close at $1.36 after the company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a portfolio of industrial and residential properties.
- MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) jumped 44.44 percent to close at $9.88 after Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced plans to acquire MedEquities Realty Trust in a transaction representing enterprise value of approximately $600 million.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) gained 41.67 percent to close at $0.85 on Wednesday.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) shares rose 30.97 percent to close at $4.06.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares climbed 28.23 percent to close at $11.81.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares climbed 27.35 percent to close at $2.84.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) jumped 27.08 percent to close at $3.52 on Wednesday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 26.95 percent to close at $6.50.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares surged 26.35 percent to close at $7.48 on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) climbed 26.21 percent to close at $2.60.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 25.25 percent to close at $3.72.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 24.5 percent to close at $2.49.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) surged 24.29 percent to close at $4.35 on Wednesday.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) shares gained 23.55 percent to close at $2.99.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) rose 23.28 percent to close at $5.03 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media reported that its co-founder and co-CEO Dhruv Prasad will resign.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) jumped 23.01 percent to close at $2.78.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) gained 22.4 percent to close at $4.70.
- Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) rose 21.53 percent to close at $2.54 after the company reported the sale of EarthLink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 20.33 percent to close at $21.90.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 20.26 percent to close at $4.57.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVCR) shares climbed 19.83 percent to close at $2.84.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) gained 19.23 percent to close at $2.79.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) gained 18.9 percent to close at $7.55.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 18.65 percent to close at $6.87.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) surged 17.98 percent to close at $6.43. Allena Pharmaceuticals achieved alignment with the FDA on Phase 3 program and accelerated approval pathway for reloxaliase in enteric hyperoxaluria.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares gained 17.34 percent to close at $5.55.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 17.28 percent to close at $3.53.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) surged 16.6 percent to close at $3.02 on Wednesday.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) rose 16.27 percent to close at $2.43.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) surged 15.99 percent to close at $7.11.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) shares gained 15.71 percent to close at $2.43.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) climbed 15.28 percent to close at $9.45.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares climbed 14.77 percent to close at $5.75.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 13.39 percent to close at $2.71.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares rose 12 percent to close at $14.56 after the company completed interim analysis of its pivotal phase 3 KALM-1 trial and announced no modifications to patient size.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 11 percent to close at $17.46.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) climbed 10.77 percent to close at $17.48 after the company received Fast Track Destination from the FDA for QR-421a.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 10.07 percent to close at $3.17.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) gained 9.53 percent to close at $20.23 after Piper Jaffray upgraded the company's stock to Overweight with a $27 price target.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) gained 9.36 percent to close at $2.57.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) rose 9.23 percent to close at $4.38.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares gained 9.23 percent to close at $5.80.
Losers
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares dropped 20.16 percent to close at $3.88.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares declined 16.07 percent to close at $20.79 on Wednesday after surging 9.07 percent on Monday.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dropped 15.56 percent to close at $1.90.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) declined 12.94 percent to close at $3.43.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) dropped 14.14 percent to close at $41.95 after the company announced its collaboration with Sanofi ended and it regained rights to Mavacamten and MYK-19.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares dipped 14.14 percent to close at $9.47.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) shares dropped 13.73 percent to close at $2.20 on Wednesday.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) dropped 10.94 percent to close at $2.85.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) dipped 10.47 percent to close at $18.21.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares dropped 10.46 percent to close at $34.00.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) fell 9.86 percent to close at $31.80.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares fell 9.68 percent to close at $2.80.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) tumbled 8.95 percent to close at $7.43.
- James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) shares slipped 8.69 percent to close at $10.72.
- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) tumbled 8.48 percent to close at $39.61 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $64 to $49.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) dropped 8.4 percent to close at $3.38 after the company announced it is offering to sell 12.09 million common shares.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares dropped 8 percent to close at $2.30.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares fell 7.93 percent to close at $9.05.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 6.81 percent to close at $310.12 after the company's Q4 vehicle delivery numbers failed to meet estimates.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) dropped 6.52 percent to close at $38.42. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) declined 5.82 percent to close at $49.80 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) dropped 4.55 percent to close at $21.21 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $29 to $24.
