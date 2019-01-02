45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares jumped 53.2 percent to $1.9602 after the company entered a Securities Purchase Agreement with Life Biosciences. Life Biosciences is set to invest up to $44.5 million in Prana Biotechnology.
- MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) gained 43.7 percent to $9.83 after Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced plans to acquire MedEquities Realty Trust in a transaction representing enterprise value of approximately $600 million.
- Renmin Tianli Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABAC) gained 33.3 percent to $1.24 after the company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a portfolio of industrial and residential properties.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 22 percent to $6.48.
- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVCR) surged 21.1 percent to $2.87.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares rose 20.7 percent to $5.71.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares jumped 19.1 percent to $10.97.
- Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) gained 18.2 percent to $2.47 after the company reported the sale of EarthLink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) climbed 16.8 percent to $0.3350 after the company announced it dosed its first patients and completed enrollment in Part A of Phase 1/2a in the clinical trial for the neoantigen vaccine candidate, GEN-009.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) climbed 16.7 percent to $0.7000.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 15.8 percent to $18.22.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) shares rose 15.7 percent to $2.80.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) jumped 14.5 percent to $2.69.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares gained 14.5 percent to $5.73.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) shares rose 14.3 percent to $2.40.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) climbed 13.7 percent to $7.22.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 13.1 percent to $6.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals achieved alignment with the FDA on Phase 3 program and accelerated approval pathway for reloxaliase in enteric hyperoxaluria.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 12 percent to $4.21.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 11.1 percent to $3.20.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) surged 11 percent to $9.10.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) rose 10.4 percent to $4.4285.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 10 percent to $17.35 after the company received Fast Track Destination from the FDA for QR-421a.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares jumped 8.8 percent to $2.60.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares gained 8.3 percent to $14.08 after the company completed interim analysis of its pivotal phase 3 KALM-1 trial and announced no modifications to patient size.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) rose 6.1 percent to $19.59 after Piper Jaffray upgraded the company's stock to Overweight with a $27 price target.
Losers
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) shares dipped 18.1 percent to $2.09.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares dropped 18 percent to $20.32 after surging 9.07 percent on Monday.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 17.3 percent to $1.86.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares declined 17.1 percent to $4.03.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) fell 14 percent to $3.39.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 11.6 percent to $2.21.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) dipped 11 percent to $2.85.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) dropped 10 percent to $43.98 after the company announced its collaboration with Sanofi ended and it regained rights to Mavacamten and MYK-19.
- James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) shares slipped 9.4 percent to $10.64.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares fell 9.4 percent to $8.91.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) dropped 8.9 percent to $30.29.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares tumbled 8.6 percent to $10.09.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 8.2 percent to $305.61 after the company's Q4 vehicle delivery numbers failed to meet estimates.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) dropped 8.1 percent to $3.3925 after the company announced it is offering to sell 12.09 million common shares.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares fell 7.8 percent to $2.8944.
- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) tumbled 7.5 percent to $40.03 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $64 to $49.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) dropped 6.6 percent to $38.40. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) dropped 5.6 percent to $20.97 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $29 to $24.
- CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) declined 5.5 percent to $49.95 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) dipped 5.1 percent to $41.28 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
