16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares rose 67.2 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with Life Biosciences, under which Life Biosciences will invest up to $44.5 million in the company.
- MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) rose 41.8 percent to $9.70 in pre-market trading after Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced plans to acquire MedEquities Realty Trust in a transaction representing enterprise value of approximately $600 million.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 23.3 percent to $3.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.29 percent on Monday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 18.2 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading after reporting its first orders from Cyprus and Serbia for its SDE solution.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 5 percent to $2.78 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.74 percent on Monday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 4.6 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for QR-421a for usher syndrome type 2.
- Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) rose 2.4 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of EarthLink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 34.7 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 10.6 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 9 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after rising 6.80 percent on Monday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) fell 8.9 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) fell 6.8 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 5.9 percent to $23.32 in pre-market after surging 9.07 percent on Monday.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 5.4 percent to $19.56 in pre-market trading.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 4.8 percent to $5.51 in pre-market trading.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 4.5 percent to $6.13 in pre-market trading after rising 11.65 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.