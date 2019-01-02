50 Biggest Movers From Monday
Gainers
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares climbed 45.45 percent to close at $3.20 on Monday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares jumped 30 percent to close at $2.60 on Monday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) surged 29.36 percent to close at $2.82.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) rose 23.80 percent to close at $9.83.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) shares rose 23.18 percent to close at $2.87 on Monday.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) jumped 23.06 percent to close at $15.26.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) gained 20.28 percent to close at $2.55.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares gained 16.74 percent to close at $2.65 on Monday after closing up 120 percent last Friday after the company exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group purchase 815k shares at $1.84 per share.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) climbed 16.35 percent to close at $5.55.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) rose 16.27 percent to close at $2.43.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) gained 14.22 percent to close at $19.52 after the FDA approved Portola Pharma's prior approval supplement for Andexxa gen-2 manufacturing process.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares gained 13.93 percent to close at $10.39.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) gained 13.77 percent to close at $7.52.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares rose 13.71 percent to close at $11.03 on Monday.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) jumped 13.51 percent to close at $36.37.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares gained 13.45 percent to close at $33.24.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) surged 13.06 percent to close at $3.03.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares gained 11.67 percent to close at $2.68.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 11.65 percent to close at $6.42.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) jumped 11.65 percent to close at $5.75.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares climbed 11.48 percent to close at $10.97.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) gained 10.57 percent to close at $2.93.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares surged 9.31 percent to close at $17.38.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) rose 9.22 percent to close at $25.94 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Priority Review designation for its new drug application for HTX-011.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) gained 8.57 percent to close at $11.53.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares climbed 8.13 percent to close at $4.92.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 8 percent to close at $2.97 after the company received an order from the largest Israeli beverage company for its SDA and SDE solutions.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 7.46 percent to close at $18.16 on Monday after dropping 3.63 percent on Friday.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 7.25 percent to close at $7.10.
Losers
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) shares tumbled 30.02 percent to close at $3.03 on Monday after an 8-K showed an amendment to credit deal, where the company will no longer be permitted to declare, pay any cash distribution until its consolidated total leverage ratio is reduced to less than 5:1.
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) dipped 20.76 percent to close at $0.2401 after the company announced a $25 million common unit offering.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 18.52 percent to close at $0.2310. Bridgeline Digital reported a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. Its sales declined to $2.8 million from $4.1 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 18.14 percent to close at $1.85.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 17.21 percent to close at $15.73.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) dipped 15.73 percent to close at $1.50 after reporting a $20 million mixed securities offering.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 13.24 percent to close at $5.31.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) declined 11.87 percent to close at $4.01.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares dropped 11.56 percent to close at $1.99.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 10.4 percent to close at $6.20.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares declined 10.29 percent to close at $3.05.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) dropped 10.08 percent to close at $2.2300.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 9.83 percent to close at $4.77.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 9.24 percent to close at $2.26.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares fell 9.19 percent to close at $6.72.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dropped 9.11 percent to close at $5.69 after surging 12.39 percent on Friday.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dipped 9.02 percent to close at $3.43.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 7.76 percent to close at $2.26 after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) declined 7.75 percent to close at $5.12 after declining 3.98 percent on Friday.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dropped 7.5 percent to close at $11.47 after the company announced that President Roger Nuttall resigned.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) declined 6.64 percent to close at $38.55.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.