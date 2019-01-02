Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2019 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) reported the sale of EarthLink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash. Windstream shares gained 2.87 percent to $2.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) reported the submission of New Drug Application for its naloxone pre-filled syringe. Adamis Pharma shares rose 1.33 percent to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, up from $0.36 per share in the year-ago period. Its sales increased to $40.676 million from $39.21 million. RCI Hospitality shares gained 2.1 percent to $22.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) disclosed a $100 million at-the-market common stock offering. Novavax shares dropped 4.35 percent to $1.76 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) reported the purchase of Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant property in Virginia for $2.5 million. Four Corners Property Trust shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $26.20 on Monday.

