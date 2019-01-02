5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) reported the sale of EarthLink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash. Windstream shares gained 2.87 percent to $2.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: WIN) reported the sale of EarthLink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash. Windstream shares gained 2.87 percent to $2.15 in the after-hours trading session. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) reported the submission of New Drug Application for its naloxone pre-filled syringe. Adamis Pharma shares rose 1.33 percent to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ADMP) reported the submission of New Drug Application for its naloxone pre-filled syringe. Adamis Pharma shares rose 1.33 percent to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, up from $0.36 per share in the year-ago period. Its sales increased to $40.676 million from $39.21 million. RCI Hospitality shares gained 2.1 percent to $22.80 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor