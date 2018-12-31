33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 36.6 percent to $3.10 after closing up 120 percent last Friday after the company exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group purchase 815k shares at $1.84 per share.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares climbed 25.1 percent to $3.44 after the company received an order from the largest Israeli beverage company for its SDA and SDE solutions.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares jumped 20.3 percent to $2.8869.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares rose 17.5 percent to $5.34.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares gained 16 percent to $18.43.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares rose 12.7 percent to $33.02.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) climbed 12.2 percent to $3.0063.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) gained 11.8 percent to $2.6050.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 8.9 percent to $2.46.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares jumped 8.6 percent to $9.90.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) gained 8.6 percent to $25.78 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Priority Review designation for its new drug application for HTX-011.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) climbed 8.6 percent to $2.1720.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) rose 7.8 percent to $11.45.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) jumped 7.5 percent to $7.12.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 6 percent to $18.00 after dropping 3.63 percent on Friday.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) rose 4.3 percent to $43.55 after Reuters reported large crowds at the company's first store opening in Beijing last Friday.
Losers
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) shares dipped 23.8 percent to $3.30 after an 8-K showed an amendment to credit deal, where the company will no longer be permitted to declare, pay any cash distribution until its consolidated total leverage ratio is reduced to less than 5:1.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 15 percent to $2.89.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dropped 11.8 percent to $0.2500. Bridgeline Digital reported a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. Its sales declined to $2.8 million from $4.1 million.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) tumbled 10.8 percent to $6.17.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) declined 10.4 percent to $2.23.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) dropped 10.1 percent to $1.60 after reporting a $20 million mixed securities offering.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares fell 10 percent to $6.66.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dropped 9.5 percent to $5.67 after surging 12.39 percent on Friday.
- Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) declined 9.3 percent to $5.68 after the company announced a $25 million common unit offering.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 8.3 percent to $5.09 after declining 3.98 percent on Friday.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPN) dipped 8.3 percent to $1.99.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares fell 8.3 percent to $11.17.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $5.38.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) declined 6.6 percent to $38.56.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 6.5 percent to $2.29 after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) dropped 6.3 percent to $11.62 after the company announced that President Roger Nuttall resigned.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 4.2 percent to $3.96 after reporting a $200 million mixed securities offering.
