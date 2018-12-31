Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) Missile Systems business division recently secured a $17-million modification contract for supporting the Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) with Zumwalt capability and design agent. The deal was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC.

A majority of the work related to the deal will be executed in Tucson, AZ, and Andover, MA. The entire task is expected to be completed by March 2022.

About The Standard Missile-2

The SM-2 system provides superior anti-air warfare and limited anti-surface warfare capabilities against advanced anti-ship missiles and aircraft. The missile is lethal against subsonic, supersonic, high-maneuvering, anti-ship cruise missile fighters, bombers and helicopters in an advanced electronic countermeasures environment.

Its upgraded Block IIIC is the newest variant that features an active radar seeker, and is designed to be even more effective in providing superior anti-air warfare and advanced anti-surface warfare capabilities against advanced anti-ship missiles and aircraft.

