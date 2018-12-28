Year-End USD Surge Can't Help Liquidity In The Markets

The following stock has been highlighted by VantagePoint software, an artificial intelligence platform that provides market forecasts 1-3 days in advance. For a free demo click here.

The Forex Weekly Outlook is designed to help traders remain aware of correlations in the global markets. Traders can become more profitable if they know how to get ahead of the trends. Utilizing the predictive indicators and correlated relationships in VantagePoint Software can help traders find the right trades and the right times to enter and exit those trades. Let’s look at the charts for the U.S. Dollar and the major pairs.

Forex and the U.S. Dollar

The U.S. Dollar Index is the backbone of forex trading. The bulk of the trades involves buying or selling the U.S. dollar. Understanding the movements of the individual market will greatly benefit forex traders as they will be able to better predict the movements of the pairs based on the IDX market movement.

Key levels and market movements:

With the last week of the year here, liquidity in the markets will basically dry up and very little trading will happen. The dollar does have a potential to rally with year-end, but it will most likely be short lived.

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 96.400 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 57.4.

Forex Weekly Outlook for Major Pairs

The major pairs are where most Forex traders trade the market. In the Forex Weekly Outlook we take a look at the most popular. We analyze price action, news events and/or risk off scenarios that could play a role in market movement. And a series of VantagePoint charts that best present information that can assist traders in determining where the market may move in the week ahead.

Euro/U.S. Dollar (EUR/USD)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 1.1358 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 40.3.

U.S. Dollar/Swiss Franc (USD/CHF)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 0.9946 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 63.0.

British Pound/U.S. Dollar (GBP/USD)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 1.2670 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 36.3.

U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen (USD/JPY)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 112.77 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 7.2.

The Commodities Currencies

U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 1.3397 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 92.8.

Australian Dollar/U.S. Dollar (AUD/USD)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 0.7178 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 6.3.

New Zealand Dollar/U.S. Dollar (NZD/USD)

What do the indicators say?

The VantagePoint key level is at 0.6811 and the VantagePoint PRSI is at 14.8.