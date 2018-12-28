Market Overview

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2018 12:43pm   Comments
Gainers

  • vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 128.2 percent to $2.35 after the company exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group purchase 815k shares at $1.84 per share.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) gained 84.2 percent to $2.45 after the company reported an 8-K filing stating its intention to regain Nasdaq listing compliance by hiring a new auditing director to replace its recently resigned director, Aaron Serruya.
  • Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) shares surged 35.3 percent to $2.03 after the company secured $210 million in long-term financing to repay outstanding debt.
  • Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) surged 32.6 percent to $3.3550 after the company reported that CEO and Chairman Philip Frost announced a proposed resolution of SEC action. The CEO has agreed to pay a $5.5 million fine to the SEC and will remain and Co-Chairman and CEO.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) gained 29.7 percent to $2.2952 after the company announced its outstanding line of credit will be repaid and converted into equity.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) climbed 28.7 percent to $29.98.
  • Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 19.4 percent to $3.39.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) gained 16 percent to $8.41.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 16 percent to $19.70.
  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) climbed 13.3 percent to $2.30.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 13 percent to $4.0660 after the company provided a year-end corporate review highlighting potential partnerships and its product portfolio.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) shares gained 10 percent to $1.4079 after the company announced plans to sell its cable TV segment operations to Leveling 8 for $10.8 million.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 9.8 percent to $6.11 after Green Growth Brands announced it intends to launch a takeover of the company for C$11 per share.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares gained 9 percent to $12.75 after falling 9.72 percent on Thursday.
  • Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) climbed 9 percent to $3.53.
  • Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) gained 6.3 percent to $0.99 after the company on Thursday announced its intention to change its tax classification from partnership to corporation.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) rose 6.2 percent to $88.83. First Republic Bank will replace SCANA in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
  • Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) gained 4.1 percent to $63.07 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Losers

  • Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) tumbled 31.3 percent to $0.2351 after Nasdaq notified the company its shares will be delisted.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 23 percent to $3.36.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares tumbled 16 percent to $5.54 after dropping 20.7 percent on Thursday.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dipped 10.8 percent to $2.3286 after the company announced two financing agreements that would provide access to $30 million in capital. The company said it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with Chicago-based Lincoln Park Capital Fund for up to $20 million. Separately, the company entered into an at-the-market equity sales agreement with Canaccord Genuity to issue common shares from treasury, at prevailing market prices, to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million..
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares fell 9.6 percent to $6.28.
  • NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NRCG) shares tumbled 8.3 percent to $6.92.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 7.2 percent to $6.53 after surging 53.71 percent on Thursday.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares declined 7 percent to $2.82.

