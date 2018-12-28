Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently secured a $49.2-million contract under the Foreign Military Sales program to provide maintenance augmentation team services for the Qatari Air Force's AH-64E Apache aircraft. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Work related to the deal will be performed in Mesa, AZ, and is expected to get completed by Jul 31, 2024.

Boeing's Prospects in Qatar

Due to the ongoing diplomatic issues and conflicts between Qatar and Saudi Arabia along with other geo-political tensions across the Middle East, defense giants like Boeing tend to benefit the most. As a result of such rising instabilities, the Qatar government has been buying military aircraft from Boeing to strengthen the country's defense arsenal and adopt appropriate counter measures at the time of crisis.

In line with this, the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), in August 2018, ordered 36 F-15QA Eagle multi-role fighters from Boeing, worth $6.2 billion. The latest contract seems to have followed suit. Notably, such massive order growth is expected to provide the company with enormous opportunities to expand growth in Qatar, thereby bolstering its international sales.

