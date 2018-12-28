Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Quantum Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.16 percent to 23,175.46 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.21 percent to 6,593.39. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.15 percent to 2,492.47.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the utilities shares rose by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) up 11 percent, and CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE: CPL) up 3 percent.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1.1 percent.

Top Headline

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) and its Chairman and CEO Philip Frost announced an agreement with the SEC to resolve the action brought against the former two.

The company, though not admitting or denying SEC's allegations, agreed to an injunction from certain violations of the SEC Act of 1934, a $100,000 penalty and performing certain undertakings related to the Act. Frost, on his part, has agreed to pay $5.5 million in penalty, disgorgement, and prejudgment interest, and a prohibition, with certain exceptions, from trading in penny stocks

Equities Trading UP

Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) shares got a boost, shooting up 32 percent to $1.9784 after the company secured $210 million in long-term financing to repay outstanding debt.

Shares of Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) shot up 24 percent to $2.1968 after the company announced its outstanding line of credit will be repaid and converted into equity.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares were also up, gaining 165 percent to $2.7250 after the company exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group purchase 815k shares at $1.84 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dropped 11 percent to $2.3302 after the company announced two financing agreements that would provide access to $30 million in capital. The company said it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with Chicago-based Lincoln Park Capital Fund for up to $20 million. Separately, the company entered into an at-the-market equity sales agreement with Canaccord Genuity to issue common shares from treasury, at prevailing market prices, to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million.

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) were down 17 percent to $5.46 after dropping 20.7 percent on Thursday.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) was down, falling around 30 percent to $0.2419 after Nasdaq notified the company its shares will be delisted.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.28 percent to $45.18 while gold traded down 0.03 percent to $1,280.70.

Silver traded up 0.36 percent Friday to $15.365, while copper rose 0.67 percent to $2.686.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.83 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index gained 1.34 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 1.24 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 1.71 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 1.57 percent while U.K. shares rose 2.15 percent.

Economics

The Chicago PMI dropped to 65.40 for December, versus prior reading of 66.40. However, economists were expecting a reading of 63.00.

The pending home sales index declined 0.7 percent to 101.4 for November.

Domestic supplies of natural gas slipped 48 billion cubic feet for the latest week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported.

Domestic crude supplies dropped 46,000 barrels for the week ended December 21, the Energy Information Administration reported. Gasoline stockpiles climbed 3 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose 2,000 barrels last week.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.