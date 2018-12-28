Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Remaining Sears Employees, Stores Hang In Balance As Liquidation Deadline Nears

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2018 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Remaining Sears Employees, Stores Hang In Balance As Liquidation Deadline Nears
Related
Under Armour Has Opened The Most Mall Stores Since 2011, Sears Closed The Most
This Day In Market History: Microsoft, Intel Become First Nasdaq Stocks To Join The Dow
Wild Stock Market Swings (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

The tagline was once "there's more for your life at Sears" — but Sears itself is on life support, and the end may come Friday.

The 125-year-old icon of American retail, a fixture in towns large and small and a pioneer of deliver-to-your-door commerce through its famous catalog, faces a deadline of Friday afternoon for its Chairman Eddie Lampert to buy the company out of bankruptcy or face final liquidation.

Sears Holdings Corp. (OTC: SHLDQ) was trading up 23.6 percent late Friday morning at 22 cents.

No Bid From Hedge Fund

As of the time of publication, Lampert had yet to secure a $4.6-billion deal to buy the company out through his hedge fund ESL Investments.

If he does, it could save Sears’ 500 remaining stores and more than 50,000 employees. As part of the proposed deal, ESL would forgive $1.8 billion in debt Hoffman, Ill.-based Sears owes the hedge fund.

If Lampert doesn’t make the bid, liquidators will start breaking the company up. Sears Holdings also includes the Kmart chain, which Lampert merged with Sears in 2004. Liquidation would likely take a matter of months to complete.

If there are any other potential bidders out there, none have emerged publicly.

Decline Of An American Icon

Sears was once dominant on the American retail scene, but dwindled to a shell of its former self in recent years and filed for bankruptcy in October. It has since closed hundreds of stores in a last-ditch effort to restructure. Sears had just under 700 stores in October, and announced then it was closing 142. Last month, it announced it was shutting another 40.

In some ways, Sears was Amazon before Amazon, figuring out a way to sell to millions of Americans who couldn’t get to its stores with its famous catalogs, through which generations ordered goods that were delivered to their homes.

But the company’s brick-and-mortar stores — a mainstay first of America’s downtowns and later its vast suburban shopping malls — suffered as shoppers abandoned malls in droves in the last couple decades and headed online.

Bids are due at the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York by 4 p.m. Friday.

Related Links: 

Sears Bankruptcy 'Another Blow' To Apparel Supplier Iconix

Morgan Stanley: A Sears Bankruptcy Could Benefit J.C. Penney

Photo courtesy of Sears. 

Posted-In: CNBCNews Rumors Legal Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (SHLDQ)

Under Armour Has Opened The Most Mall Stores Since 2011, Sears Closed The Most
This Day In Market History: Microsoft, Intel Become First Nasdaq Stocks To Join The Dow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SHLDQ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Experts Break Down What To Expect From Politics In 2019

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Quantum Shares Spike Higher