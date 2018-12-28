The tagline was once "there's more for your life at Sears" — but Sears itself is on life support, and the end may come Friday.

The 125-year-old icon of American retail, a fixture in towns large and small and a pioneer of deliver-to-your-door commerce through its famous catalog, faces a deadline of Friday afternoon for its Chairman Eddie Lampert to buy the company out of bankruptcy or face final liquidation.

Sears Holdings Corp. (OTC: SHLDQ) was trading up 23.6 percent late Friday morning at 22 cents.

No Bid From Hedge Fund

As of the time of publication, Lampert had yet to secure a $4.6-billion deal to buy the company out through his hedge fund ESL Investments.

If he does, it could save Sears’ 500 remaining stores and more than 50,000 employees. As part of the proposed deal, ESL would forgive $1.8 billion in debt Hoffman, Ill.-based Sears owes the hedge fund.

If Lampert doesn’t make the bid, liquidators will start breaking the company up. Sears Holdings also includes the Kmart chain, which Lampert merged with Sears in 2004. Liquidation would likely take a matter of months to complete.

If there are any other potential bidders out there, none have emerged publicly.

Decline Of An American Icon

Sears was once dominant on the American retail scene, but dwindled to a shell of its former self in recent years and filed for bankruptcy in October. It has since closed hundreds of stores in a last-ditch effort to restructure. Sears had just under 700 stores in October, and announced then it was closing 142. Last month, it announced it was shutting another 40.

In some ways, Sears was Amazon before Amazon, figuring out a way to sell to millions of Americans who couldn’t get to its stores with its famous catalogs, through which generations ordered goods that were delivered to their homes.

But the company’s brick-and-mortar stores — a mainstay first of America’s downtowns and later its vast suburban shopping malls — suffered as shoppers abandoned malls in droves in the last couple decades and headed online.

Bids are due at the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York by 4 p.m. Friday.

