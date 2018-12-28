Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's (NYSE: HII) Newport News unit recently secured a modification contract to purchase additional long lead time material for supporting the USS Enterprise (CVN 80). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by January 2023.

Valued at $228.8 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. The entire task will be executed in Newport News, VA.

The USS Enterprise (CVN 80), Gerald R. Ford class' third aircraft carrier, bears the name of the Navy's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier — USS Enterprise (CVN 65).

Once CVN 80 enters service, it will replace the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) — a Nimitz-class ship. Currently, advanced fabrication of CVN 80 is underway, for which the company expects to witness contracting activity by 2020 end.

The air wing of this new USS Enterprise will be capable of supporting more than 75 aircraft of varied kinds, including fixed-wing and rotary-wing systems. Moreover, an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) will be incorporated in the ship to replace the steam catapults of the older versions.

