Lockheed Martin Wins $713M Navy Contract For F-35 Technology Upgrade
Zacks , Zacks  
December 28, 2018 1:02pm   Comments
Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE: LMT) Aeronautics unit recently secured a contract for developing advanced hardware to support the F-35 Lightning II Technology Refresh 3 (TR3) System. The deal has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Valued at $712.5 million, the contract will cater to the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Under the agreement, the company will design the TR3 System with full flightworthy certification, production readiness review and fleet release to support low-rate initial production of the 15th Lot of F-35 jets.

Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by March 2023 and will be carried out in Fort Worth, TX.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

