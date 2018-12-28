General Dynamics Bath Iron Works Unit Wins $26.5M Contract From Naval Sea Systems Command
General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE: GD) Bath Iron Works unit recently secured a $26.5-million cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost and firm-fixed-price contract. The deal was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC.
The contract granted to General Dynamics has an option which, if exercised, would raise the cumulative value of the contract to $86.7 million.
