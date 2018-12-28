50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares climbed 80.91 percent to close at $4.36 on Thursday after the company's acute agitation treatment, BSCL501, received FDA Fast Track Designation.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) surged 53.71 percent to close at $7.04 after the maker of wireless charging technologies announced its first customer product approval. Energous said in a press release the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved its Delight PSAP hearing device to be marketed and sold in the U.S.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 34.6 percent to close at $2.84 on Thursday.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) surged 32.51 percent to close at $9.09.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares gained 29.48 percent to close at $24.07.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 25.27 percent to close at $6.94.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) climbed 24.06 percent to close at $2.63.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 23.04 percent to close at $2.83 on Thursday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 18.31 percent to close at $4.91.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) rose 17.34 percent to close at $0.6806 after reporting 'positive' top-line results from Phase 1 study of TRC105 and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) shares gained 16.44 percent to close at $0.5240 after the company accepted the first purchase order for its POWERHOUSE solar shingle system.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) surged 14.75 percent to close at $3.50.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 13.91 percent to close at $3.03.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 13.34 percent to close at $16.99.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares jumped 12.7 percent to close at $3.46.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares gained 12.68 percent to close at $8.00.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 11.75 percent to close at $3.71.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) climbed 11.62 percent to close at $23.73.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BCRH) rose 11.57 percent to close at $5.98.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) climbed 11.48 percent to close at $2.7200.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 11.28 percent to close at $6.41.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) shares surged 10.97 percent to close at $6.17.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) rose 10.96 percent to close at $3.24 on Thursday.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 10.78 percent to close at $2.30.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares jumped 10.6 percent to close at $2.40.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) gained 8.77 percent to close at $3.10.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares rose 7.83 percent to close at $4.96.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares rose 5.99 percent to close at $3.54 after the company signed two major customers, one being a $3+ million contract.
Losers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dropped 39.6 percent to close at $1.80 on Thursday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares dropped 20.7 percent to close at $6.59 on Thursday after declining 11.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares fell 20.23 percent to close at $11.08.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dipped 16.88 percent to close at $1.92.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 16.67 percent to close at $1.70 on Thursday.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) shares dipped 14.4 percent to close at $2.14.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) fell 14.08 percent to close at $3.05.
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) shares dropped 12.58 percent to close at $2.78.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) declined 12.14 percent to close at $4.85.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares dropped 11.8 percent to close at $7.25.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) tumbled 11.39 percent to close at $4.20.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 10.96 percent to close at $6.09.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dipped 10.56 percent to close at $5.76 on Thursday.
- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) shares fell 10.16 percent to close at $9.15 following Q4 results. CSP posted a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.27 per share. Its sales declined to $19.638 million from $28.358 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 10.01 percent to close at $7.28 on Thursday.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 9.62 percent to close at $24.80.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares fell 9.14 percent to close at $7.95. Live Ventures reported FY18 earnings of $3.01 per share on sales of $199.6 million.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) declined 8.75 percent to close at $7.30 after surging 11.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 8.4 percent to close at $5.78 after jumping 27.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares dipped 8.23 percent to close at $2.9000.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 6.53 percent to close at $8.87. Spectrum Pharma reported submission of Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares slipped 6 percent to close at $1.88.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.