4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2018 5:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares are up 27 percent amid rumors that Green Growth Brands is said to plan a hostile offer for the company.
  • Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are up 8 percent after the company reports CEO and Chairman Philip Frost announced a proposed resolution of SEC action. The CEO has agreed to pay a $5.5 million fine to the SEC and will remain and Co-Chairman and CEO.

Losers

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are down 7 percent after filing for a $150 million common stock shelf offering.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
