4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares are up 27 percent amid rumors that Green Growth Brands is said to plan a hostile offer for the company.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are up 8 percent after the company reports CEO and Chairman Philip Frost announced a proposed resolution of SEC action. The CEO has agreed to pay a $5.5 million fine to the SEC and will remain and Co-Chairman and CEO.
Losers
