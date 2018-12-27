30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares surged 61.8 percent to $3.90 after the company's acute agitation treatment, BSCL501, received FDA Fast Track Designation.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 58.7 percent to $7.27 after the maker of wireless charging technologies announced its first customer product approval. Energous said in a press release the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved its Delight PSAP hearing device to be marketed and sold in the U.S.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) jumped 42.2 percent to $0.8250 after reporting 'positive' top-line results from Phase 1 study of TRC105 and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares surged 24.4 percent to $5.16.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 16.1 percent to $2.45.
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) shares surged 15.6 percent to $0.5200 after the company accepted the first purchase order for its POWERHOUSE solar shingle system.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 15 percent to $21.38.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares jumped 12.7 percent to $8.00.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 11 percent to $16.64.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares rose 10.5 percent to $3.69 after the company signed two major customers, one being a $3+ million contract.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) climbed 9.5 percent to $3.12.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) shares rose 8 percent to $3.51.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) gained 7.9 percent to $17.95.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares rose 7.2 percent to $4.93.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 6 percent to $6.38 after the company acquired portfolio assets from Argus Merchant Services for $1.42 million.
Losers
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) shares fell 16.3 percent to $2.6633.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares dipped 14.4 percent to $7.49. Live Ventures reported FY18 earnings of $3.01 per share on sales of $199.6 million.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares declined 14.4 percent to $7.11 after declining 11.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 12.7 percent to $8.28. Spectrum Pharma reported submission of Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 12.5 percent to $24.01.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares fell 11.1 percent to $2.81.
- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) shares declined 9.1 percent to $9.26 following Q4 results. CSP posted a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.27 per share. Its sales declined to $19.638 million from $28.358 million.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares fell 9.1 percent to $2.7100.
- Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) shares slipped 9.1 percent to $3.40.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 8.5 percent to $1.8308.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) dropped 8.2 percent to $7.34 after surging 11.73 percent on Wednesday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) declined 8 percent to $10.10.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 7.2 percent to $5.73.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 6.5 percent to $5.90 after jumping 27.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 5.8 percent to $16.39 after rising 3.20 percent on Wednesday.
