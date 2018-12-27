Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently secured a five-year, sole-source, cost-plus-award-fee contract (HQ0147-19-C-0001). Boing to provide the Missile Defense Agency support by performing highly complex technical systems engineering and integration requirements related to the Ballistic Missile Defense system.

Total value of this contract comes in at $240.2 million and is awarded by the Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Work related to the deal will be performed at Huntsville, AL and is expected to be completed by Dec 14, 2023.

