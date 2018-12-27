20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) rose 39.7 percent to $0.81 in pre-market trading after reporting 'positive' top-line results from Phase 1 study of TRC105 and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 26.6 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported first customer product approval from FCC. Energous highlighted that the WattUp-enabled personal sound amp products from Delight are certified by FCC to be marketed and sold in the US.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) rose 12.1 percent to $32.61 in pre-market trading after the company said it expects to exceed Q4 earnings guidance of $0.56 to $0.58 per share and sales guidance of $249 million to $354 million..
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 8.3 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 6.2 percent to $3.43 in pre-market trading after surging 10.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.3 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) rose 5.1 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.55 percent on Wednesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 3.2 percent to $6.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 2.2 percent to $8.17 in pre-market trading after surging 11.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 2.1 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 7.8 percent to $5.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 27.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 5.8 percent to $5.81 in pre-market.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) fell 5.6 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading after rising 6.52 percent on Wednesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 5.4 percent to $16.48 in pre-market trading after rising 3.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ: AABA) fell 5 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.93 percent on Wednesday.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 5 percent to $4.03 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.58 percent on Wednesday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 4.9 percent to $5.82 in pre-market trading after surging 20.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares fell 4.8 percent to $236.18 in pre-market trading after rising 6.13 percent on Wednesday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 4.6 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading after surging 21.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 3.7 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.11 percent on Wednesday.
