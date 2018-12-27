Market Overview

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2018 5:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares gained 33.28 percent to close at $9.13.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares climbed 27.47 percent to close at $6.31 on Wednesday after rising 15.12 percent on Monday.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares gained 25.76 percent to close at $14.99.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 21.98 percent to close at $16.98.
  • eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares climbed 21.1 percent to close at $6.60.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 20.47 percent to close at $6.12.
  • WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) shares rose 20.32 percent to close at $14.45 on Wednesday.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) jumped 20.07 percent to close at $3.65.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) surged 20 percent to close at $12.96.
  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 20 percent to close at $3.90.
  • Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares jumped 19.75 percent to close at $13.402.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 19.43 percent to close at $2.52 on Wednesday.
  • Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares gained 19.22 percent to close at $5.52.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares rose 18.01 percent to close at $20.44.
  • CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) surged 17.94 percent to close at $9.86.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares climbed 16.38 percent to close at $13.07.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) rose 16.26 percent to close at $13.23.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 15.92 percent to close at $10.12.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares rose 15.92 percent to close at $3.35.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 15.76 percent to close at $4.92 on Wednesday.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) rose 15.75 percent to close at $3.16.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 15.7 percent to close at $2.80.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 15.68 percent to close at $13.43.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 15.59 percent to close at $9.49.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) jumped 15.56 percent to close at $21.83.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 15.4 percent to close at $27.12.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares surged 15.15 percent to close at $25.16.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares climbed 14.25 percent to close at $4.81.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 13.53 percent to close at $16.78 after the company and Johnson Matthey announced the companies have expanded their long-term master supply agreement under which Johnson Matthey will continue to scale the manufacturing of Immunomedics' CL2A-SN-38.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 11.86 percent to close at $5.28 after the company completed the merger with Morinda Holdings.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares climbed 11.53 percent to close at $3.29.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares gained 10.84 percent to close at $3.68.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares climbed 10.69 percent to close at $19.37. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares gained 10.25 percent to close at $65.92. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares rose 10.03 percent to close at $3.18.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 9.45 percent to close at $1,470.90 after the company announced record breaking holiday sales.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares surged 9.19 percent to close at $3.09 after the company announced it received a purchase order for its Software Defined Access solution.
  • Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) gained 8.51 percent to close at $14.67.

 

Losers

  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares dropped 25.49 percent to close at $1.52 on Wednesday.
  • FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares fell 18.18 percent to close at $2.16.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 16.76 percent to close at $2.98.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dropped 14.5 percent to close at $1.71 on Wednesday.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares slipped 13.42 percent to close at $5.16.
  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) declined 13.19 percent to close at $4.7050.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) fell 12.33 percent to close at $9.24.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 11.95 percent to close at $7.00.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) declined 11.5 percent to close at $5.00.
  • Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) dipped 11.43 percent to close at $1.86.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dipped 11.12 percent to close at $8.31.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) shares fell 10.82 percent to close at $3.05.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $3.55.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares dropped 9.83 percent to close at $2.11.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) declined 9.52 percent to close at $2.66.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 7.73 percent to close at $3.58.

4 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2018