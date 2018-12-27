54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares gained 33.28 percent to close at $9.13.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares climbed 27.47 percent to close at $6.31 on Wednesday after rising 15.12 percent on Monday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares gained 25.76 percent to close at $14.99.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 21.98 percent to close at $16.98.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares climbed 21.1 percent to close at $6.60.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 20.47 percent to close at $6.12.
- WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) shares rose 20.32 percent to close at $14.45 on Wednesday.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) jumped 20.07 percent to close at $3.65.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) surged 20 percent to close at $12.96.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 20 percent to close at $3.90.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares jumped 19.75 percent to close at $13.402.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 19.43 percent to close at $2.52 on Wednesday.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares gained 19.22 percent to close at $5.52.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares rose 18.01 percent to close at $20.44.
- CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) surged 17.94 percent to close at $9.86.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares climbed 16.38 percent to close at $13.07.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) rose 16.26 percent to close at $13.23.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 15.92 percent to close at $10.12.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares rose 15.92 percent to close at $3.35.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 15.76 percent to close at $4.92 on Wednesday.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) rose 15.75 percent to close at $3.16.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 15.7 percent to close at $2.80.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 15.68 percent to close at $13.43.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 15.59 percent to close at $9.49.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) jumped 15.56 percent to close at $21.83.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 15.4 percent to close at $27.12.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares surged 15.15 percent to close at $25.16.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares climbed 14.25 percent to close at $4.81.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 13.53 percent to close at $16.78 after the company and Johnson Matthey announced the companies have expanded their long-term master supply agreement under which Johnson Matthey will continue to scale the manufacturing of Immunomedics' CL2A-SN-38.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 11.86 percent to close at $5.28 after the company completed the merger with Morinda Holdings.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares climbed 11.53 percent to close at $3.29.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares gained 10.84 percent to close at $3.68.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares climbed 10.69 percent to close at $19.37. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares gained 10.25 percent to close at $65.92. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares rose 10.03 percent to close at $3.18.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 9.45 percent to close at $1,470.90 after the company announced record breaking holiday sales.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares surged 9.19 percent to close at $3.09 after the company announced it received a purchase order for its Software Defined Access solution.
- Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) gained 8.51 percent to close at $14.67.
Losers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares dropped 25.49 percent to close at $1.52 on Wednesday.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares fell 18.18 percent to close at $2.16.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 16.76 percent to close at $2.98.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dropped 14.5 percent to close at $1.71 on Wednesday.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares slipped 13.42 percent to close at $5.16.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) declined 13.19 percent to close at $4.7050.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) fell 12.33 percent to close at $9.24.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 11.95 percent to close at $7.00.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) declined 11.5 percent to close at $5.00.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) dipped 11.43 percent to close at $1.86.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dipped 11.12 percent to close at $8.31.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) shares fell 10.82 percent to close at $3.05.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $3.55.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares dropped 9.83 percent to close at $2.11.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) declined 9.52 percent to close at $2.66.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 7.73 percent to close at $3.58.
