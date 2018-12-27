4 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) said it expects to exceed Q4 earnings guidance of $0.56 to $0.58 per share and sales guidance of $249 million to $354 million. Kforce shares surged 12.06 percent to $32.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) disclosed 'positive' top-line results from Phase 1 study of TRC105 and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 39.66 percent to $0.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) to report earnings for its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2018 before the opening bell. CSP shares closed at $10.18 on Wednesday.
- Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) reported acquisition of developer's interest in recently completed self-storage property in New York MSA. Jernigan Capital shares rose 2.81 percent to close at $20.09 on Wednesday.
