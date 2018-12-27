4 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) said it expects to exceed Q4 earnings guidance of $0.56 to $0.58 per share and sales guidance of $249 million to $354 million. Kforce shares surged 12.06 percent to $32.61 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: KFRC) said it expects to exceed Q4 earnings guidance of $0.56 to $0.58 per share and sales guidance of $249 million to $354 million. Kforce shares surged 12.06 percent to $32.61 in the after-hours trading session. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) disclosed 'positive' top-line results from Phase 1 study of TRC105 and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 39.66 percent to $0.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor