Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Sets Holiday Shopping Records

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2018 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Sets Holiday Shopping Records

Online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) appears to have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of a happy holiday shopping season, reporting record orders and dropping off gifts right up through the night before Christmas.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) said Wednesday that online shopping was up 19.1 percent compared to 2017.

Amazon’s Prime service, with its free shipping, posted its strongest holiday numbers yet. The company shipped more than 1 billion items to customers for free via Prime, Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke said in a statement. 

Holiday Bestsellers

Among the bestselling items: Echo Dot personal assistants, Bose wireless headphones and items from outdoor apparel company Carhartt.

Bestselling toys on Amazon included the L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll, Nerf guns and the Crayola Inspiration Art Case.  In addition to wireless headphones, other top-selling electronics on Amazon included the Samsung Flat 65-inch Smart LED TV and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s iPads.

Growth In Apparel 

While it didn’t release specific numbers, Amazon said its Prime service added tens of millions of people on trials or memberships.

More than half the items sold on Amazon this year came from small- or medium-sized businesses, according to the retailer. 

The record orders for Amazon were part of what appears to have been a good holiday season overall.

Mastercard reported Wednesday that sales year-over-year grew by 5.1 percent to $850 billion, the strongest in six years. In addition to online sales, the holiday was boosted by a big gain at apparel stores, which saw 7.9 percent year-to-year growth, according to Mastercard.

That led stocks of some top apparel retailers higher, including American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS), which were both trading more than 7-percent higher at the time of publication. 

Amazon shares were up 6.35 percent at $1,429.34.

Related Links:

Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense

33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

Posted-In: Apparel e-commerce retailNews Retail Sales Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AEO)

33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Rise 0.4%
Under Armour Has Opened The Most Mall Stores Since 2011, Sears Closed The Most
It Can Pay To Be Bearish On Tech
Holiday Cheer Hard To Find Following Wall Street's Worst Week In A Decade
Losing Its FAANG: Market Struggles In 2018 As Tech Rally Slows
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Snowiest Places in the U.S. (2016-2017)

6 Valuable Pipeline Drugs With Upcoming Catalysts