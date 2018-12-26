Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2018 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
Related ICL
Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2016
6 Stocks Falling In Wednesday's Pre-Market

Gainers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares surged 41.4 percent to $7.00 after rising 15.12 percent on Monday.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares jumped 32.9 percent to $3.76 after the company announced it received a purchase order for its Software Defined Access solution.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 18.1 percent to $14.07
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares gained 15.2 percent to $12.94.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 13 percent to $1.9550 after a director bought 2,100,000 shares at an average price of $1.965.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 12.3 percent to $3.3140.
  • Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares gained 10.1 percent to $12.32.
  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares surged 9.3 percent to $2.4796.
  • Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) gained 9 percent to $14.73.
  • Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) shares climbed 8.6 percent to $7.85.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares climbed 8 percent to $3.12.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 7.9 percent to $5.09 after the company completed the merger with Morinda Holdings.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares rose 7.8 percent to $4.5390.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 7.1 percent to $15.83 after the company and Johnson Matthey announced the companies have expanded their long-term master supply agreement under which Johnson Matthey will continue to scale the manufacturing of Immunomedics' CL2A-SN-38.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares rose 6.2 percent to $7.27.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares climbed 6 percent to $18.55. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
  • Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) gained 6 percent to $5.49 after the company announced it reached an agreement with the State of Israel over the royalties arbitration.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares gained 4.5 percent to $62.46. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 3.7 percent to $1,392.68 after the company announced record breaking holiday sales.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dipped 24.3 percent to $2.71.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares dropped 16.1 percent to $5.00.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) declined 14.6 percent to $2.5101.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares dipped 12.2 percent to $3.40.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 12.1 percent to $3.41.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares slipped 10.8 percent to $7.85.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $2.10.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dipped 9.5 percent to $3.5757.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 8.6 percent to $7.27.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares fell 8.1 percent to $6.08.
  • Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) dipped 7.9 percent to $1.9350.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) declined 7.1 percent to $5.25.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares dropped 7.1 percent to $7.25.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares declined 7 percent to $3.09.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + ADIL)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 5%; Safe-T Group Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Rise 0.4%
55 Biggest Movers From Monday
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down Over 400 Points; Crude Oil Falls 2.7%
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Under Armour Has Opened The Most Mall Stores Since 2011, Sears Closed The Most
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ICL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'

Media Mogul Gary Vaynerchuk to Speak at Transparency19