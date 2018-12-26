33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares surged 41.4 percent to $7.00 after rising 15.12 percent on Monday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares jumped 32.9 percent to $3.76 after the company announced it received a purchase order for its Software Defined Access solution.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 18.1 percent to $14.07
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares gained 15.2 percent to $12.94.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 13 percent to $1.9550 after a director bought 2,100,000 shares at an average price of $1.965.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 12.3 percent to $3.3140.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares gained 10.1 percent to $12.32.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares surged 9.3 percent to $2.4796.
- Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) gained 9 percent to $14.73.
- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) shares climbed 8.6 percent to $7.85.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares climbed 8 percent to $3.12.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 7.9 percent to $5.09 after the company completed the merger with Morinda Holdings.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares rose 7.8 percent to $4.5390.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 7.1 percent to $15.83 after the company and Johnson Matthey announced the companies have expanded their long-term master supply agreement under which Johnson Matthey will continue to scale the manufacturing of Immunomedics' CL2A-SN-38.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares rose 6.2 percent to $7.27.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares climbed 6 percent to $18.55. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) gained 6 percent to $5.49 after the company announced it reached an agreement with the State of Israel over the royalties arbitration.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares gained 4.5 percent to $62.46. Retail sector shares are trading higher from increased consumer spending during the holiday season.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 3.7 percent to $1,392.68 after the company announced record breaking holiday sales.
Losers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dipped 24.3 percent to $2.71.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares dropped 16.1 percent to $5.00.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) declined 14.6 percent to $2.5101.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares dipped 12.2 percent to $3.40.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 12.1 percent to $3.41.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares slipped 10.8 percent to $7.85.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $2.10.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dipped 9.5 percent to $3.5757.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 8.6 percent to $7.27.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares fell 8.1 percent to $6.08.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) dipped 7.9 percent to $1.9350.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) declined 7.1 percent to $5.25.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares dropped 7.1 percent to $7.25.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares declined 7 percent to $3.09.
