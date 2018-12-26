Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 5%; Safe-T Group Shares Spike Higher
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.77 percent to 21,960.39 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.48 percent to 6,284.50. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.93 percent to 2,372.98.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
On Wednesday, the consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) up 10 percent, and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) up 8 percent.
In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares fell 0.9 percent.
Top Headline
The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 0.4 percent for October.
The index in the US rose 5.0 percent year-over-year in October, versus a revised 5.2 percent increase in September. Economists were expecting a 0.2 percent monthly increase and 4.8 percent yearly rise in prices.
Equities Trading UP
Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares got a boost, shooting up 14 percent to $3.2200 after the company announced it received a purchase order for its Software Defined Access solution.
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shot up 38 percent to $6.82 after rising 15.12 percent on Monday.
China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares were also up, gaining 16 percent to $13.04.
Equities Trading DOWN
Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: ANY) shares dropped 20 percent to $2.8837.
Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) were down 12 percent to $3.40.
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) was down, falling around 13 percent to $2.5650.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 5.08 percent to $44.69 while gold traded up 0.79 percent to $1,281.80.
Silver traded up 2.73 percent Wednesday to $15.225, while copper rose 1.28 percent to $2.695.
Eurozone
European markets will remain close on Wednesday for the Boxing Day holiday.
Economics
The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to a reading of -8.00 for December, versus prior reading of 14.00. However, economists expected a reading of 16.00.
The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
