A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Dow Futures Rise Over 100 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for October is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 124 points to 21,835.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 14.25 points to 2,357.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 31 points to 5,924.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.09 percent to trade at $51.02 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.39 percent to trade at $43.12 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.89 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.42 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.21 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.52 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.45 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.89 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.40 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.26 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.51 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded Marine Products Corp. (NYSE: MPX) from Sell to Neutral.

Marine Products shares dropped 4.17 percent to close at $15.84 on Monday.

Breaking News