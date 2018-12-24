Market Overview

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2018 12:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) gained 66.7 percent to $36.21 after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity for $36.50 per share cash in a deal worth $1.9 billion.
  • MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) climbed 27.9 percent to $1.10. Micronet won a $1.4 million contract for tis TREQ-317 on board computer. MICT shares climbed around 184 percent Friday after the company announced Brookfield Interactive, ParagonEx, and MICT will merge and form a new company called Global Fintech Holdings.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares gained 23.7 percent to $3.0918.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 22.1 percent to $5.25. Adial Pharma reported the holder of its convertible debt converted $325,000 note into 162,500 shares.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares gained 17.1 percent to $7.34.
  • Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares rose 12.7 percent to $2.48.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares climbed 12.5 percent to $2.8800.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares rose 11.4 percent to $7.25.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) gained 11.1 percent to $ 2.3550.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares climbed 11 percent to $42.85.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares rose 10.7 percent to $2.7055.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) surged 10.7 percent to $2.79.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares gained 10.4 percent to $3.9200.
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) jumped 9.8 percent to $2.35.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares rose 8.7 percent to $10.27.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.6000.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares rose 6.4 percent to $7.20. Intrexon’s unit Precigen will host conference call on Wednesday, December 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide business updates.
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 5.4 percent to $13.64 after announcing FDA approval of INBRIJA.

Losers

  • Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) dipped 73.2 percent to $0.1261 after the FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed before it would accept submission of a Biologics License Application for NeoCart.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) fell 26.5 percent to $75.55 after the company said it expects 2019 revenue below the analyst consensus.
  • Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) declined 23 percent to $3.85 after climbing 45.77 percent on Friday.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares fell 20.9 percent to $4.51.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares tumbled 17.2 percent to $1.73.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) shares dropped 16.8 percent to $1.83.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) tumbled 14.7 percent to $11.65.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) dipped 14.6 percent to $4.23.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares fell 14.3 percent to $3.00.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 14.3 percent to $2.75.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares dipped 13.2 percent to $3.9705
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares dropped 13.1 percent to $13.77.
  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares dropped 12.5 percent to $5.55.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 11.1 percent to $1.92.
  • Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares fell 11.1 percent to $5.29.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares dropped 10.9 percent to $6.20.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares fell 10.8 percent to $3.22.
  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares declined 7.7 percent to $2.2158.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 7.6 percent to $6.19 after climbing 16.32 percent on Friday.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 5.7 percent to $19.88 after a report that the CEO will not be charged in a sexual assault case.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares fell 5 percent to $9.28 after climbing 36.17 percent on Friday.

