Boeing Inks $12B Deal With Green Africa Airways For 100 737s
Zacks , Zacks  
December 24, 2018 1:49pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently announced that it has signed an agreement worth $11.7 billion with Nigeria-based Green Africa Airways for delivering 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft comprising 50 firm aircraft and 50 options. The deal marked the largest jet contract ever inked between Boeing and African airlines.  

Currently Boeing manufactures 52, 737 airplanes per month and has plans to expand production volumes to 57 on a monthly basis in 2019. The total backlog of the 737 series is 4,654 airplanes as of Sep 30, 2018. The same is expected to further increase, thanks to the recently clinched contract.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

